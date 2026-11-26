SAN ANTONIO — He might have been on roll duty, but Devin Vassell's own Thanksgiving dinner plate usually has a little bit more on it. Well, maybe a lot more. 'M

Nov 18, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell helps serve food to kids during a Thanksgiving dinner he hosted at the Mays Family Boys & Girls Club.

| Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs. SAN ANTONIO — He might have been on roll duty, but Devin Vassell's own Thanksgiving dinner plate usually has a little bit more on it. Well, maybe a lot more.shooting guard said.

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"Ham, turkey, collard greens — some people say dressing, but I'm mixed on it. Sweet potatoes. The list goes on.