If the idea of prepping the Thanksgiving spread exhausts you, take a page from Philadelphia food writer Carolyn Wyman's book: Skip all the hand-wringing and belabored sides and just make one dish.

Soon, we Americans will gather for that annual orgy of mostly bland, mushy, heavy dishes paradoxically called Thanksgiving. We haven’t eaten like this since, well, the Pilgrims, who were raised on this kind of plain cuisine in England and needed all the calories they could get, whereas we fuel our screen work with salads and grains.

Thanksgiving is the exception, the yearly ritual when — out of habit or fear of disappointing family traditionalists — pretty much everyone but me becomes historic dinner reenactors. I stopped this multi-dish madness about 20 years ago, in favor of downsized but still delicious one-dish mains that nod to tradition without being shackled to it — or my stove.

Also read Light rain tonight, then mild pattern through early next week; cooler weather ahead for Thanksgiving

In 2024, turkey company Jennie-O surveyed Thanksgiving hosts , who said they spent up to two weeks on planning and cooking ahead of the holiday. No thanks, not for me! Or you either, if you adopt my no-sides approach, which should hold special appeal to the lazy, the busy, or the bored . When I was 8, I had a blast sending peas down gravy rivers on mashed potato mountains with the cousins at the “little table.

” The next several decades on the turkey-stuffing-gravy train were tolerable, even as the gulf widened between what I enjoyed eating every day and on this holiday. Now that I’m well past middle-aged, I’m so done with our country’s annual mush-fest. Originally a celebration of harvest abundance, by the 20th century Thanksgiving dinner evolved into the Great Annual Exam of moms’ cooking abilities, with a huge menu of high-work/low-payoff dishes , all of which are expected to land hot on the table with the precise timing of a lunar landing. I hope we are beyond that now. Most days, it works just fine to throw a few things together from the Acme, or to order in or dine out.

But digging into a supermarket Thanksgiving bundle is like eating leftovers. And I’ve always believed Thanksgiving to be a family/home holiday vs. a public/restaurant one . Potluck Thanksgiving? That’s Russian roulette for a meal some people will be spending $4.50 a gallon and all their patience to get to.

That’s why I’m suggesting you join me in focusing your Thanksgiving hosting energies on a more interesting and modern single-dish substitute for the holiday’s traditional turkey and sides: trendy sheet-pan Thanksgiving, vegetarian Thanksgiving pizza, innovative Thanksgiving-stuffed pumpkin, and fun Thanksgiving tater tot casserole . And then hunt and forage online to find local stores and bakeries to supply the other courses. Yes, you will need these.

“Big feed” is baked into most people’s experience of this holiday, and you don’t want to send people home hungry or feeling deprived. I found this out the hard way the first pandemic Thanksgiving, when my husband was happily eating his dainty little turkey roulade until a Zoom box popped up with our virtual dinner companion’s plate piled high with all the trimmings. I suddenly became Nurse Ratched.

That’s why your one-dish meal should start with cocktails and an appetizer, and end with dessert, which, in a slimmed-down one-dish Thanksgiving, your guests should actually be able to eat and appreciate. Trader Joe’s and Aldi have multiple rows of pumpkin and/or cranberry-flavored crackers, cheeses, and dips that will do the trick. Get dessert pie and good vibes by ordering from MANNA’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser . Or lean into the simplified spirit of a one-dish Thanksgiving by serving supermarket pumpkin pudding or pumpkin ice cream adorned with a few Sweetzels spice cookies . Bread is also a good idea .

A seasonal loaf from a local bakery is a way to up the sophistication of your meal for not a lot of money. These ideas and recipes would obviously work just as well for Friendsgiving or a meal of Thanksgiving leftovers. But that wouldn’t solve your Thanksgiving hosting problem, would it?

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And those who don’t like the sound of a one-dish Thanksgiving can always lie about going to their aunt’s in another state. I’ve had good buy-in and mainly positive post-gathering reviews — or positive with some reservations, like from my mother-in-law, Adele, the year I served Thanksgiving-stuffed pumpkin. Thereafter it was the only Thanksgiving dish Adele ever talked about when the subject of that holiday came up.

Even if it was mainly because she thought it was weird, that dish made that Thanksgiving stand out in the blur of more than 90 she experienced in her lifetime. It was memorable. Isn’t that the goal of every host and gathering? Thanksgiving-Stuffed Pumpkin Pumpkin as a Halloween decoration and latte flavoring are relatively new.

For the Wampanoag tribe and the colonists who copied them, pumpkins were food, baking vessel, and serving dish in one. Their early stuffed-pumpkin recipes inspired this stew-like dish that first appeared in my Kitchen Sink Cookbook of oddball recipes.

Serves 4 to 6 1 squat-shaped sugar pumpkin 1½ cups cooked long grain and wild rice mix 1½ cups cornbread stuffing, from a 6-ounce box according to package directions 1 medium onion, minced ½ pound sweet Italian sausage, ground or links 1 pound ground turkey, or 2 cups cooked turkey, cubed or shredded 2 eggs, lightly beaten ¼ cup dried sweetened cranberries 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning or 1 teaspoon each ground sage and ground thyme Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut off the top of the pumpkin and clean out and discard the seeds and pulp as you would with a jack-o’-lantern.

Prepare the rice and stuffing and set aside. In a large saucepan over medium-high, sauté the onion and sausage, stirring frequently, until the onion is limp and the meat is no longer pink, about 5 minutes.

Add the ground turkey, if using, to the pan , plus a bit of oil if needed to keep it from sticking, and cook until all the meat is browned, another 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. To the bowl, add the cooked rice, stuffing, eggs, cranberries, and poultry seasoning and mix well. Pack it into the pumpkin.

Replace the pumpkin lid, then place the stuffed pumpkin in a baking pan. Add about an inch of water to the pan, then bake between 1 and 1½ hours, or until the pumpkin is tender. Check at the hour mark and periodically after by inserting a toothpick in the side — it should go in easily. Don’t overcook or it could collapse.

Put the pumpkin on a big plate on the table and cut it into wedges. Note: Be sure to use sugar or pumpkin pie pumpkin found in produce departments of food markets, vs. the more common decorative or jack-o’-lantern pumpkin, which are fibrous and not very flavorful. If you can’t find a 6-pound sugar pumpkin, stuff two 3-pound ones.

Thanksgiving Pizza This recipe was inspired by a 2024 vegetarian harvest pie Dock Street Brewery no longer makes for some crazy reason. You could add pieces of leftover turkey to its list of toppings, but there are more than enough Thanksgiving flavors going on here without it.

Makes one 16-inch pizza 1 pound ball of pizza dough, store-bought or homemade 1- to 2-pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes 1 teaspoon olive oil Cornmeal Flour 1½ cups canned pumpkin 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg 1½ teaspoons honey 1½ cups shredded mozzarella or mild cheddar or a blend 1½ cups chopped fresh spinach or arugula ⅓ medium pear, thinly sliced ⅓ cup dried cranberries ⅓ cup walnut pieces Heat oven to 400 F. Remove dough from refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes.

Lightly oil a 16-inch pizza pan or an 18-by-13-inch sheet pan. On another sheet pan, toss the squash with the oil and spread in a single layer. Bake 40 minutes, or until cubes are tender and browned. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F. In a small bowl, combine the pumpkin with the cinnamon, nutmeg, and honey. On a work surface lined with parchment and dusted with cornmeal and flour, shape the pizza dough into a 16-inch circle or oval . It helps to dust your hands liberally. Ladle pumpkin mixture onto the dough, then spread to cover the surface evenly.

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Top the sauce with half the cheese and then the spinach, cooked squash, and pear. Top with remaining cheese. Slide the pizza off the parchment and onto the oiled pizza or sheet pan. Place on a lower rack of the oven and cook 5 minutes.

Remove pizza, quickly sprinkle with cranberries and walnuts, then return to oven. Cook an additional 2 to 5 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling and the crust is golden brown. Tater Tots Turkey Trot Casserole This Thanksgiving riff on the most popular of all tater tot casseroles should be a hit with green bean casserole fans, as well as those who actually like the traditional Thanksgiving feast’s mushy heft.

Serves 4 1 pound ground turkey or 2 cups cooked Thanksgiving turkey, cubed or shredded 1 can cut green beans 1 container of fried onions , divided 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup ½ cup milk 1 teaspoon soy sauce Salt and pepper, to taste 3 cups frozen tater tots, regular or sweet potato Ground thyme and sage, to taste Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish or 8-by-8-inch baking pan with cooking spray or butter. If using ground turkey, in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, cook until meat is no longer pink, 7 to 9 minutes.

In a large measuring cup, combine the mushroom soup, milk, soy sauce, and a few shakes of salt and pepper. Add to the skillet with cooked turkey, green beans, and half the fried onions. Toss, then transfer the mixture to the prepared casserole dish.

Top with a single layer of tater tots, covering as much of the casserole as possible. Sprinkle tots generously with thyme and sage . Bake 35 minutes. Remove the casserole from the oven and top with the remaining fried onions.

Bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until the tots are browned and the casserole is bubbling at the edges. Serve with cranberry sauce as a condiment. Note: If you’re serving this to herb-averse human “tots,” you might want to omit the thyme and sage sprinkles entirely.

This recipe also works well with leftovers: A ½- to 1-inch layer of Thanksgiving stuffing can make a fine base for the green bean mixture , and 1½ cups of leftover turkey gravy can sub for the cream of mushroom soup and milk. Sheet-pan Thanksgiving This all-in-one Thanksgiving main is as of-the-moment as the tater tots casserole is retro. It’s also very easy.

Its Brussels sprouts have Momofuku chef David Chang’s eureka roasting idea to thank for turning that former vegetable pariah into a modern holiday favorite.

Serves 3 to 4 2 to 3 pounds fresh bone-in, skin-on turkey thighs or drumsticks 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 tablespoon poultry seasoning 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced Salt and pepper 1 pound sweet potatoes, butternut squash, parsnips, or some combination, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes 4 teaspoons brown sugar ½ teaspoon ground cumin 1 pound small Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved or quartered 6 small shallots, peeled ½ cup pecan halves ⅔ cup fresh whole cranberries Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Pat the turkey dry with a paper towel.

In a medium bowl, combine 1 tablespoon of the oil, the poultry seasoning, garlic, and a few shakes of salt and black pepper to make a paste. Smear the paste under the turkey skin and all over the meat’s surface. Place the turkey on a 13-by-18-inch sheet pan and let sit at room temperature. In the medium bowl, toss the root vegetable cubes with brown sugar and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

Transfer to the pan, scattering them around the turkey in a single layer without overlapping or excessive crowding. Place the sheet pan in the oven and roast for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the sprouts and shallots in the bowl and toss with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and salt and pepper. After 20 minutes, remove pan from the oven. Stir the root vegetables, add the sprouts and shallots — also in a single layer — and sprinkle the pecans and cranberries among the ingredients. Rotate the pan 180 degrees, then return it to the oven.

Roast an additional 30 minutes or until a thermometer placed in the thickest part of the turkey registers 165 degrees F and the turkey and vegetables are browned or lightly charred. Let the food rest 10 minutes before serving. Note: Check at the 35-minute mark to see if anything is roasting too quickly and take evasive action; if something is browning, remove that food from the pan or cover it with foil.

If you want to use leftover cooked turkey, start the recipe by roasting the root veggies, then, after 40 minutes, add cooked turkey to the sheet pan. When the vegetables are tender and the turkey is hot, remove the pan from the heat.