This Thanksgiving, let's focus on gratitude for our health, employment, spouse, parents and friends we too often take for granted.

DANNY DANON: From Auschwitz to the UN, Israel must never retreatAmerica’s first Thanksgiving was made possible by daring Revolutionary snipersTrump's Nixon-to-China moment: There's an immigration move only he can makeWar against data centers is costing local communities millions of dollarsMassachusetts Teachers Association skewered for hosting drag show as student scores plungeDe Blasio touts dropping crime rates as Mamdani seeks to shutter Rikers Island‘Bratty men’ dating trend sparks debate over princess treatmentMelania Trump visits Fort Rucker to express her gratitude to military families ahead of Thanksgiving.

She praises their profound role in keeping families strong while loved ones are deployed. As a young man, I started a church. I poured my life into it. I worked long hours, made big sacrifices and enjoyed every minute of it.

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Souls were saved, lives were changed, relationships were restored. We made a huge impact. It was the original contemporary-style church in central Virginia. Now there are probably more than 100 such churches.