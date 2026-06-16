This Sweden defender at the World Cup isn't your typical soccer player: He's a baron!

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the soccer royalty gracing the World Cup in north America but there's real-life aristocracy in Sweden’s squad

, a 26-year-old defender who played the entire match in Sweden’s 5-1 defeat of Tunisia on Sunday, is a baron from a noble family in Sweden.

His father and grandfather are counts. Lagerbielke grew up in Djursholm, a wealthy suburb in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. When he played soccer as a kid, he says he had the family’s coat of arms on his shin pads.

“When I was kid, I wanted to become a professional footballer,” Lagerbielke said after Sunday's match in Monterrey. “They have taught me goals. They are very happy for me and very proud. ” Lagerbielke’s heritage has been a talking point throughout a career that has taken him from Sweden to Scotland and now Portugal.

Sections of the British media reported he was 254th in line to the Swedish throne, though Lagerbielke said “I don’t know if it’s true. ” “But I think for it to happen,” he added, “a lot of people need to go away. And I don’t want that to happen. ”Norway vs Sweden: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly PreviewFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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