The Washington State Office of Financial Management sent out a memo Friday to agency directors warning of 'significant budget shortfalls.'

‘This state can’t out-earn a spending problem’: Gee reacts to Ferguson’s office warning to brace for ‘most challenging budget’ yet“This will likely be the most challenging budget any of us has yet faced in these roles,” the memo stated.

KIRO host Gee Scott said the state’s budget crisis is a problem on both sides: too much spending and rising costs.on KIRO Newsradio.

“I do think that the state has a spending problem. Now, let me go to the other end of things. I also agree that the state has rising costs — you see, two things can be true at the same time.

” 'The payoff is going to outmatch the price tag': Gee says Seattle's $32M World Cup investment will pay off 'I agree with Bob': Gee and Ursula weigh in after Doug Baldwin publicly challenges Governor Ferguson on clemency denials The governor’s office pointed to inflation, population growth, and rising costs as the reasons for the budget shortfall. Gee asked listeners to put the state aside for a second and think about their own household budgets first, noting that before looking at spending habits, people should consider the fixed costs they pay every single month.

“You have a insurance cost, you have a rent and or mortgage costs, you have a cell phone cost, you have a internet cost, you have a fix or school tuition cost, whatever it might be, you have a fixed cost every single month, and then you have some of the things that might be a certain type of cost, but those things have been going up,” he said. “Energy has gone up in your house; it’s gone up for the state, too.

Gas prices have gone up for your house, gone up for the state, too. Everything that we are seeing in our own homes, where costs are going up, can be applied to not just here locally in this state, but all across the country. And that’s before we talk about your spending in your home. ”“Not only do you have to clean up the spending, but you have to almost do both,” he said.

“You have to clean up the spending, and you also have to watch and see exactly where those expenses are going up that you can’t help, so the same way you do those things, I think that the state, and we can all agree, you can do both. ” Gee added that cutting government jobs should be a last resort, warning that slashing social programs often leads to a rise in homelessness and unemployment.

‘This state can’t out-earn a spending problem’: Gee reacts to Ferguson’s office warning to brace for ‘most challenging budget’ yet ‘She’s upholding her bad ideas’: Jake says Seattle mayor’s new tiny home village lets people ‘do as much drugs as you want’ While Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson didn't deliver on her goal of 500 shelter beds, she did open 75 new tiny homes in Interbay over the weekend. The FIFA World Cup is upon us, and I have a message for my fellow Washington commuters: enjoy these next five weeks of a mostly well-run state.

Harger: Mayor Katie Wilson skipped the North Aurora march Saturday. Several city leaders showed up instead Several hundred North Aurora residents marched the avenue Saturday evening, blocking traffic, demanding the city take action. Mayor Katie Wilson did not show up. Again.

‘There’s no price you can put on experience’: Spike pushes back on hesitancy to attend World Cup in SeattleWhy 45 is the new 50: The updated playbook for colon cancer screenings Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise.

‘This state can’t out-earn a spending problem’: Gee reacts to Ferguson’s office warning to brace for ‘most challenging budget’ yet





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