This Star Wars Video Explains Why Luke Wanted Grogu to Choose Din Djarin

A viral TikTok video offers a compelling reinterpretation of Luke Skywalker's actions in The Book of Boba Fett, suggesting he secretly wanted Grogu to choose Din Djarin.

This viral Star Wars video offers a compelling reinterpretation of Luke Skywalker's role in The Book of Boba Fett. While The Book of Boba Fett garnered mixed reactions, with some critics labeling it one of Star Wars ' weakest television entries, it featured notable appearances by beloved characters like Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Din Djarin, and Grogu .

However, a significant point of contention was Luke's insistence that Grogu choose between his Jedi training and his familial bond with Din Djarin. Many fans found this at odds with Luke's personal history and the established character arc presented in the original Star Wars trilogy.This TikTok video, shared by skywalkerivey, proposes an intriguing theory: Luke Skywalker secretly desired Grogu to remain with Din Djarin. This perspective sheds a new light on Luke's actions, potentially resolving the narrative inconsistency that troubled many viewers. While Luke Skywalker's Jedi training traditionally involved severing attachments, both familial and romantic, his insistence on Grogu's choice felt out of character. Luke himself experienced strong familial bonds, notably with his sister Leia, and his attachments ultimately played a crucial role in his redemption of Darth Vader and the salvation of the galaxy. Furthermore, the sequel trilogy didn't explicitly enforce the same strict adherence to detachment, particularly within Luke's newly established Jedi Temple. Ben Solo, despite training under Luke, maintained a close relationship with his parents, Han and Leia. The video's theory, while requiring further elaboration, presents a plausible explanation for Luke's seemingly contradictory behavior. It suggests that Luke may have been deliberately guiding Grogu towards Din Djarin, recognizing the profound importance of family and connection in the Force user's journey.





