This Small, Hidden Beach In California Overlooked By Tourists Is A Rugged Gem

Though it's quite small, this cozy beach in Southern California features gorgeous cliffs and expansive views of the Pacific Ocean and Newport Harbor.

You don't need to fly to the Algarve, Portugal, to find jaw-dropping cliffside beaches with sparkling azure water. Pirate's Cove Beach, a hidden gem in Orange County, California, has the same rugged beauty that travelers flock to Europe for, with its ethereal sea caves and rock formations.

Tucked within, Pirate's Cove escapes many tourists' radars. But among locals, this is one of Orange County's most treasured spots.is just a few miles away from Pirate's Cove, making it an easy destination to add to your Southern California itinerary. You'll find plenty of accommodation options in Newport Beach and in surrounding coastal cities, but Doryman's Oceanfront Inn is one of the area's most charming.

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This oceanfront hotel, located right across from the Newport Beach Pier, is housed in a building with Victorian-style décor and includes features like a continental breakfast and free parking. For a slightly more affordable option, Hotel Solarena is a modern accommodation right on the beach with an outdoor pool. To find this hidden beach, head to Lookout Point Park, off of Ocean Boulevard, and follow a short path to the staircase, which will lead you down to Pirate's Cove.

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Keep in mind that the trail, which runs over a rocky cliff, may be difficult for anyone with limited mobility. Once you've made it to Pirate Cove's secluded seashore, you'll find calm waters, and undoubtedly one of Orange County's most stunning beaches. Speaking from experience as a Southern California local, due to its small size, this beach can get very crowded during hot summer days.

So if you're seeking seclusion, plan to visit on a weekday, early in the morning, or during the off-season. You'll also want to plan your visit for low tide, as the already minimal shoreline shrinks even more during high tide. You'll find parking , showers, bathrooms, and other amenities once you exit the cove, within Corona Del Mar State Beach, a half-mile stretch of shoreline that's popular among swimmers and surfers. If you're looking for another