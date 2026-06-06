This Simple Evening Drink Can Supercharge Your Gut Health

Combining these gut-friendly, anti-inflammatory, soothing natural herbs in one nighttime drink helps your gut microbiome start its vital evening reset and repair.

), but your digestive system doesn’t go to sleep when you do. The evening is actually a pivotal time for your intestinal health, when your gut microbiome gets to work resetting and repairing.

What we do in the hour before bedtime directly influences the quality of this nocturnal, internal work.

“Our brain likes repetition and routine, stability and consistency,” Naturopath Lydie Palmieri says. “A ritual drink at the end of the day becomes a signal to your brain: it’s time to switch off, and it’s time to rest. ”notes, it’s also known as the “rest and digest” system: where your body conserves energy and slows heart rate, triggers immune system activity when your body is at rest, and crucially, stimulates digestion.

When it’s calm, the intestine relaxes, and your body is ready to receivecan increase the volume of contents in the stomach and encourage nocturnal gastro-oesophageal reflux, the “most aggressive,” she points out. Hydrating too late in the evening means you’re more likely to wake up in the night to use the toilet,So what’s the right move? Consider a gut-friendly, regular evening drink just after dinner—but not just before you go to bed—in small quantities and lukewarm temperatures.

“BothNaturopath Lydie Palmieri describes this three-ingredient drink as “soothing the mind and the belly. ” Here’s what goes into it, and why:This is dual-action: it’s soothing, reduces stress, improves sleep quality, encourages digestion, and relieves bloating. As a supplement, lemon verbena isto reduce post-workout muscle soreness and ease muscle and joint discomfort. Steep a tablespoon of either fresh or dried leaves in boiled water.

Similar to lemon verbena, orange blossom is calming, antispasmodic , and anti-nausea. It also promotes slower digestion. Thankfully, too, it’s naturally caffeine-free—perfect to sip in the evening. Stir a quarter of a teaspoon into your cup.

This is the carminative plant par excellence, ideal for persistent bloating and feelings of heaviness. Steep a tablespoon of lightly crushed fennel seeds in boiling water. Dr. Cotinat advises some other plants proven to have a positive effect on the gut microbiota: marshmallow root ,Passionnée de sport, de nutrition, de disciplines holistiques et de formules cosmétiques aussi bienfaisantes pour la peau que pour le mental,





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