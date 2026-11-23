In TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel shares the meal combo she loves to support immune health for the whole family.

During cold and flu season, you should try to support your immune system as much as you can, especially with crowded holiday gatherings around the corner, which increase the risk of catching a virus or other infection.

As a primary care doctor and mother, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel knows the importance of taking care of your immune system year-round, and diet is a huge component of that, she tells TODAY.com. While there’s no single food that will magically boost your immune system, overall diet quality can play a huge role, and there are several foods she always makes sure to have available for her family, especially during the colder months.

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Salmon and garlic in particular are two of Patel’s go-to foods for immune-system support. The vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids in fatty fish play a role in immune health, Patel says, and we’re extra likely to run low on vitamin D, the sunshine nutrient, in the winter.

Some research also shows garlic has immune-supporting properties, though it’s less robust, she cautions, and broccoli is packed with vitamin C.“The bottom line is that rather than relying on one ‘superfood,’ focus on eating a variety of nutritious foods consistently,” Patel explains.

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“Adequate protein, fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and sufficient sleep are all important parts of supporting your immune system during cold and flu season. ”An easy way to combine the three ingredients is to use garlic as the seasoning for both the salmon and broccoli and to roast the salmon and broccoli in the oven. Fermented foods containing live cultures may help support the gut microbiome and immune function.

Some studies suggest probiotics may reduce the frequency or duration of respiratory infections. These are rich in vitamin C, which plays an important role in immune function. Regular vitamin C intake may modestly shorten the duration of colds. These are good sources of zinc, which is essential for immune cell function.

It contains catechins and other antioxidants, with some evidence suggesting potential benefits in reducing respiratory infections. Try swapping it in for your second cup of coffee. Some other immune-supporting meal ideas from Patel include bean and veggie soup, and yogurt bowls with kiwi and pumpkin seeds. series is all about simple strategies to make life a little easier. Every Monday through Friday, different qualified experts share their best advice on diet, fitness, heart health, mental wellness and more.