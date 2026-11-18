The 1964 Shelby 427 Prototype Factory Team Cobra will be offered through Mecum Auctions on January 16.

This 1956 Jaguar D-Type Is a Veteran Racer That Could Now Fetch $7 Million at AuctionIt never won a race. It never even finished a race.

Yet this mighty 1964 Shelby 427 Prototype Factory Teamis acknowledged as one of the most important, most valuable Shelby cars ever built. This machine resulted from the personal quest of racer Ken Miles that fetched $4.18 million at Mecum Kissimmee in 2024; the very first Cobra , which sold for $13.75 million in 2016; and a Daytona Coupe that shattered records with its $42.905 million sale at a Gooding Christie’s auction “The ‘Flip-Top’ Cobra is an exceptionally original, single-example factory prototype .

Also read Blu-ray Drives Under $200 Offer 4K and M-Disc Archiving as Streaming Costs Rise

. . It stands as a premier investment asset that rivals the finest examples in the collector-car,” says Hatchett. Such is its place in Shelby history that when it headlines at Mecum’s high-profile Kissimmee auction in Florida on January 16, it’s expected to sell “in excess” of $25 million.

Advertisement

One of the Rarest Lamborghini Diablos Will Soon Be up for Grabs