Hoping to make some easy movie with a cult classic sci-fi movie, Hollywood greenlit a sequel that misunderstood the original.

initially struggled to find an audience. Released on October 26, 2001, writer-director Richard Kelly’s debut feature arrived in theaters with a $4.5 million budget and opened to just $110.4 thousand, a commercial disappointment that distributors initially couldn’t figure out how to sell.

What followed that quiet theatrical run was one of independent cinema’s most remarkable second acts, with explosive DVD sales and packed midnight screenings fueled by a word-of-mouth reputation that spread across a generation of film fans. By the mid-2000s,that no Hollywood studio could have predicted as a film that rewarded repeat viewings and refused to hold the audience’s hand through its labyrinth of time travel and suburban dread.

‘s cult status, predictably, pushed producers to pursue a sequel — Kelly had surrendered his rights to the franchise at age 24 as a condition of getting the original made. That sequel, 2009’s, was written by Nate Atkins, directed by Chris Fisher, and produced entirely without Kelly’s involvement.

The film follows Donnie’s younger sister Samantha Darko seven years after her brother’s death, stranded with her friend Corey in a small Utah town after their car breaks down. Suddenly, a nearby meteorite crash sets off a series of time-bending events that thrust Samantha into a mind-bending journey similar to the one her brother experienced years before.

On paper, the setup borrows enough from Kelly’s original framework, but the finished product showed no one involved understood what madefor its actual substance. The sequel lifts the surface iconography wholesale, as dark roaming clouds punctuate scene transitions, Roberta Sparrow’s fictional text on time travel resurfaces as a plot device, and Samantha’s sleepwalking directly mirrors her brother’s. The sequel even recycles footage from the 2001 original, which only serves to highlight the difference between the two movies.

On top of that, whereincorporates two separate tangent universes, stages resurrections and identity swaps, and then sidesteps the very plot points those sequences create, crafting a narrative that is simultaneously over-complicated and empty. Samantha even disappears from the film for a significant stretch as the story pivots to Corey , a decision that severs any emotional investment the audience has managed to build.grossed just over $1 million at the box office in international markets, despite the success of the first movie — in the United States,was a direct-to-video release.

The movie sequel currently sits at 13% of critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes, with audience approval only reaching 18%. For comparison’s sake,, he stated: “I hate it when people ask me about that sequel because I had nothing to do with it. And I hate it when people try and blame me or hold me responsible for it because I had no . I don’t control the underlying rights to .

I had to relinquish them when I was 24 years old. ” Kelly’s frustration is entirely justified, as the sequel attempts to make money by exploiting a self-contained story that never required an expansion, with no concern for the original creator’s intentions.is currently available to purchase or rent on major digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, while the originalsequel involving Richard Kelly could ever work, or is it better to leave the original movie alone? Leave a comment below and





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