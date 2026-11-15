This Royal 'Nicely Bridges the Gap' Between the Generations and Could 'Play a Greater Role,' Says Royal Expert

Body language analyst Darren Stanton says one aspect of this family member's personality 'speaks volumes.'

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands’s only son, Peter Phillips, is marking his 49th birthday on Sunday, November 15, and this year, he’s had plenty to celebrate.

Phillips married his second wife,, body language expert Darren Stanton shares that Peter is a widely popular member of the Windsor family.

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“He seems to have particularly strong relationships with both the younger generation and senior royals, and I think that speaks volumes about his position within the family,” Stanton says. “I think he nicely bridges the gap between the different generations.

”, and The King and Queen went out of their way to attend Peter and Harriet’s church ceremony despite the couple already having a scheduled appearance at thePeter Phillips poses with his wife, Harriet Sperling, and their blended family of daughters on their June 6, 2026 wedding day. Speaking of Peter's relationship with The King, Stanton says the two share a"mischievous side.

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" "Charles always seems to be joking around when in Peter’s company," Stanton says. "He shows broad grins with his eyes and cheeks engaged. He also regularly turns himself towards Peter in group settings, suggesting a strong rapport between the two of them.

" Peter's mother, Princess Anne, is known as one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family, and also has a famously no-nonsense personality. "His mother famously doesn’t suffer fools gladly, even if they are members of her family, but Peter brings out a very different side to her," Stanton says of the Princess Royal. "She's laughing and joking, displaying a constant genuine smile of enjoyment.

"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands"As time goes on, and particularly when William eventually becomes King, there's the potential for Peter and other members of the extended family to be asked to undertake more public engagements or play a greater role in certain events," Stanton says. "Given his natural consistency, I think he'd be a very comfortable fit in that kind of position.

" Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.