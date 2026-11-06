This Retro South Carolina Town Was Made for Sweater Weather

When it comes to weekend getaways in South Carolina, most people think of Charleston, Columbia, Hilton Head Island, and Myrtle Beach.

When it comes to weekend getaways in South Carolina, most people think of Charleston, Columbia, Hilton Head Island, and Myrtle Beach. While the popular coastal and riverfront towns have a lot to offer, if you're looking for a more small-town, storybook feel, you might want to consider Bluffton.

With its old-town boutiques, historic architecture, throwback soda fountain, moss-draped Live Oaks, May River scenery, neighboring drive-in, and laid-back Southern culture, the rapidly-growing Lowcountry town manages to maintain a quaint aesthetic that feels nostalgically retro. While Bluffton is a sight to behold any time of year, it's arguably most enjoyable in the fall, when temperatures are moderate, humidity is low, the marshes shift golden, and oyster season is back in full swing.

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Keep reading to learn why Bluffton, South Carolina, deserves to be on your radar for a sweater weather getaway. Photo by Rebecca Norris for Only In Your State The beauty of Bluffton is that it feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of city life, particularly if you stick to the charming streets of Old Town Bluffton or the idyllic 20,000 acres of Palmetto Bluff, a historic residential and resort community with a fascinating backstory.

While Old Town Bluffton evokes the romantic, small-town setting of The Notebook, with its walkable downtown centered around Calhoun Street, Palmetto Bluff is a history lover's dream, with roots back to early European settlement and the Gilded Age. Most notably, in 1902, wealthy New York banker Richard T. Wilson Jr. purchased the riverfront property and transformed it into an extravagant retreat for him and his wife to host all their well-to-do family and friends.

When their magnificent mansion burned to the ground in 1926, however, it was the end of an era. They moved away, and the extensive grounds exchanged hands, serving various purposes before developers reimagined it into the stunning Palmetto Bluff village beloved by residents and visitors alike today. Heck, Justin and Hailey Bieber got married there!

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The reason Bluffton is one of the best fall getaways in South Carolina is due to its secluded, storybook nature and approachable weather that's as lovely to enjoy while porching as it is on a bike, on foot, or on the water. Temperature aside, the autumn colors of Bluffton are beautiful, combining the moody, mossy greens of Live Oaks with gold-tinted marsh grass that seems to almost glisten at sunrise and sunset. ) is most certainly worth eying.

If you're not yet convinced, keep reading for all the retro details that make the small South Caroline town oh-so endearing, autumn and beyond. If your goal is to go on a South Carolina sweater weather getaway that lets you time travel to a simpler past, Bluffton delivers. For 1920s charm, head over toand slip into Hush on the Bluff, a Prohibition-era-inspired speakeasy nestled beneath River House, the resort's fine dining establishment.

, a delightfully nostalgic breakfast and lunch joint dishing up American diner classics like hotcakes, home fries, eggs, and grits, as well as burgers, hot dogs, and BLTs. This strip-mall hidden gem has earned rave reviews since opening in 2019. If you're willing to drive beyond Bluffton on your retro South Carolina weekend getaway, be sure to check out thein the neighboring Beaufort. While it's a 30- to 40-minute drive, the 3-screen theater is well worth the drive.

In operation since 1978, this time-honored destination will encourage you to slow down and enjoy the moment during single and double features. Plus, they serve funnel cake, so there's that.

, other sweater weather-friendly things to do in Bluffton include waking up early for a sunrise May River paddle sesh or naturalist cruise, enjoying abeneath the Live Oaks, marveling over the playful dolphins in the area, and taking a scenic history tour of the marshes and nearby Daufuskie Island, South Carolina’s southernmost inhabited sea island. The best part?can arrange all of these activities, so you can sit back and relax instead of stressing over piecing together the perfect fall weekend in the Lowcountry.

To unwind luxuriously amongst the Live Oaks, make a beeline for Montage Palmetto Bluff. The expansive resort offers a variety of lodging options for every traveler, from rooms and suites in the Main Inn to cozy cottages, spacious Signature Residences, and Village Homes. Whether you're traveling alone, with your partner, a few friends, or your extended family, Montage Palmetto Bluff is designed to fit every need.

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On average, accommodations start from $469 per night, but vary by month and day of the week. The best part of staying at Montage Palmetto Bluff is access to the private gated community and many of its amenities.

From various pools and private running and bike paths to hyper-local dining concepts, including Buzz , Octagon , and Buffalos , the resort makes it very easy to satisfy every craving, whether for recreation, adventure, libations, or a hearty meal. Bluffton is most desirable in October and November, when humidity subsides to make way for refreshing coastal hangs unbothered by the typical bugs and mugginess of the Lowcountry.

, Bluffton stands out for its ability to make you slow down, unplug, and reconnect with nature while enjoying a temperate climate long after many other places have already swapped sweater weather for heavy coats. The idyllic waterfront town will make you want to put down your phone and soak up the sights, sounds, and salt air. One word to the wise: Alligators are native to Bluffton. It's not a matter of if you'll see them, but when.

In the event you come across a gator, keep your distance and never, ever feed them. Gators aren't able to distinguish a treat from the person doling it out, and they're likely to become aggressive in such an instance. Best to steer clear. A: Bluffton is one of the best small towns in South Carolina for a fall weekend getaway, pairing nostalgic soda fountains and retro diners with crisp coastal views.

It sits about 35 minutes from Savannah and two hours from Charleston, and fall marsh colors typically peak from late October through early November. A: The best time to visit Bluffton is late October and early November, when the typically green marsh grasses transition to a mesmerizing golden bronze. Average highs sit around 70°F, with lows in the 50s.

The Arts and Seafood Festival, held annually in mid-October, draws the biggest crowds, so plan ahead and book lodging early for that timeframe. A: In and around Bluffton, you can slip into a Prohibition-era speakeasy, grab a milkshake at the soda fountain, and cap off the night with a double-feature drive-in. And if you don't want to drive around, the Old Town area is compact and highly walkable.

A: Bluffton is about 30 miles, or roughly 35 minutes by car, from Savannah, Georgia, via US-17 North and SC-46 East. That puts it within easy reach for a Friday-night arrival and a full Saturday in town.