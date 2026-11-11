This Retro-Inspired Waist-Level Digital Camera Already Raised $270K on Kickstarter

This retro-inspired waist-level digicam has raised a ton of money on Kickstarter in almost no time.

notes, the Campix is “heavily influenced by the East German Exakta Varex camera,” including its waist-level prism. For its part, Fotorgear says the Campix is “inspired by the timeless design of classic waist-level film cameras.

” The company adds that its new camera combines a retro waist-level viewfinder and an analog-like experience with the convenience of digital. To that end, the Campix embraces tactile manual controls, film-inspired digital simulations, and a virtual “film” roll experience. The Campix is far from the first camera to offer a “roll” style shooting experience, with perhaps the most famous example being the.

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The idea is that users select their preferred “film” look and then shoot through an entire 36-shot “roll” of digital images using that style. Photographers can also customize these looks in an accompanying app and save them to one of six filter slots, which can be cycled through on the camera using a physical dial. Notably, the Campix does two things very differently from other film-inspired digital cameras—beyond its signature waist-level viewfinder.

First, the camera features interchangeable lenses thanks to its proprietary T-mount design. Second, the Campix captures RAW files, a feature missing from many style-focused, film-emulation digital cameras. As for its optics, users can swap between an 8mm fisheye, 16mm wide-angle, 60mm portrait, 75mm macro, and a 1.55x anamorphic lens. Fotorgear also sells theseThe Campix includes a Xenon flash with TTL support; Fotorgear states the flash has an effective range of about one to three meters.

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Internally, the camera is built around a 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 image sensor. This Type 1/3.06 sensor is similar in size to the ultra-wide and telephoto sensors found in many smartphones, carrying a crop factor of roughly 7.4x. The camera offers Auto ISO alongside automatic exposure, while white balance can be set to automatic or manual.

As mentioned, the Campix pairs with a mobile companion app available for iOS and Android, as well as a dedicated desktop app for RAW processing.and will retail for $209, bundled with the 26mm lens. The Campix Set—priced at $199 for super-early birds and $319 at retail—includes the camera body, the standard 26mm lens, plus the 75mm Macro, 60mm Portrait, and 16mm Wide-Angle lenses. It also comes with a Star Filter, CPL, and UV filter set. The lenses can also be purchased individually.