This reader had never joined a book club. Here’s what happened when she did

Looking for book lovers in her new neighborhood, an SCNG editor writes about her first year in a book club.

I am celebrating my first book club anniversary. A year ago, my husband and I moved to a new town, 90 miles from the place we lived for more than 25 years – where we met, married, raised kids and remodeled houses.

In an attempt to acclimate to our new empty-nester neighborhood, I fired up the NextDoor app, as one does, to see which parks are being terrorized by e-bike kids and where rattlesnakes are encroaching. These Southern California book clubs are reimagining the reading experience Despite being an avid lifelong reader, I’d never been in a book club.

Also read SLCC provides educational resources for veterans looking to go back to school

I read about 50 books a year , and sometimes I make notes about them on Goodreads or on Instagram. I seek outon vacations, and I once did San Diego’s epic book crawl. I listen to book podcasts, read reviews and plan highly curated to-read lists.

But for some reason – blame kids, introversion, a very full-time career, imposter syndrome – I was in my early 50s and had never joined a book club. I joined this one on a whim. I responded to the NextDoor solicitation seeking women in my area for an established book club. There was a rigorous interview process.

I submitted an email statement about my reading life. I advanced to a Zoom interview with two members, where I believe they tried to determine whether I was a psychopath or an alcoholic seeking free wine. I was admonished not to discuss politics. I assured them I could keep it civil.

Advertisement

Then I waited a day for a text message to let me know I made the cut. And so for one Tuesday evening a month, I sat in living rooms and at dining tables in my new town and talked about books with a group of women who read. Here are six things that surprised me. My biggest fear was that it would feel like homework.

I worried the books would be things I didn’t want to read. Of the 12 books we’ve read, seven were by authors I’d never read. Most were things I would have never read on my own. Three I hated and thought were objectively bad.

What I’ve learned is that none of that mattered because the best part of book club is the discussion, not the book. Somehow, choosing the book is still the hardest part. Everyone has different opinions about what makes a “good” book club book. One member only wants “bucket list” books that are worthy of her time.

Another is delighted when she recognizes the books she’s read on a Barnes & Noble popularity table, and one will only read books with at least four stars on Goodreads. The main request is that it should be backlist if possible, so we can find library or used copies, preferably something no one has read so we can come to it fresh.

At a recent meeting, the group decided our selection process was a little too loosey-goosey, so I built a spreadsheet for a vetting process and I bet they’re sorry now. Those three bad books I hated? Other people loved them. And honestly, hearing what resonated with them made me think about them in new ways.

I still didn’t like them, but I never felt like I wasted my time reading them. I’m pretty judgmental.

Advertisement

However, I don’t think the quality of the book reflects on my opinion of the person who selected the book. I learned pretty quickly that no one will say out loud that they hated a book because they don’t want to hurt the feelings of the person who chose it. I want to wear a T-shirt that says “You are not your book selection and your book selection is not you.

” Anyway, book club is helping me grow my diplomacy skills. How can you spend 400 pages in a book and immediately forget the main character’s name? I don’t know. But I have learned that I need to read the book within a week of the meeting or I have no insights.

I’m also writing down questions and observations so I remember the provocative bits. I want some annotation supplies for Christmas. Re-reading is a joy. I don’t think I’ve ever re-read a book before.

To me, the goal is to tackle the mountain of books I have not read with gusto. But most of the club had never read “The Grapes of Wrath. ” Side note: I think I am the only member of the club who is a lifelong Californian – a descendant of the Dust Bowl migration, in fact.

Reading one of the greatest American novels about California’s gritty history amidst the political turmoil of 2026 with a bunch of women for whom this was new material was. I would never have re-read it on my own, but I can’t tell you how hearing my long-passed grandmother’s voice in the dialect of the Joads and then comparing her story to the book for my club moved me. It was the best reading experience I had all year.

A year in, I am just now starting to understand the quirks of all the characters in the club and how their attitudes might be different from mine based on their own life stories. I learned something new – how to be a book clubber – from a group who, a year ago, had been strangers. And isn’t that really what reading is for?

“The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans“The Children Act” by Ian McEwan“The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck“These Is My Words” by Nancy E. Turner