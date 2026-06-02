This Morning Hosts Left in Stitches by Cheeky Fashion Expert

This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were left in stitches after fashion expert Jo Good made a cheeky remark during a link on the show. The conversation continued with Cat asking Jo if she's going to get her pussybow out, to which Jo said she'll get her pussybow out for Ben.

This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were left in stitches after fashion expert Jo Good made a cheeky remark during a link on the show.

Jo, 71, was modelling a clear plastic poncho and as she linked to her upcoming segment, she said 'It's wet and warm and I'm in a sheath!

' Cat fell to the floor in a pool of laughter, while Ben looked red-faced over the sexual quip. The conversation continued with Cat asking Jo if she's going to get her pussybow out, to which Jo said she'll get her pussybow out for Ben. Ben quipped 'as long as you wear your sheath!

' with Cat adding 'Safety first! ' The show's hosts were left in hysterics after an awkward gaffe during a soap segment about an upcoming EastEnders storyline. The TV hosts struggled to hide their shock as they were joined by ITV's resident soaps expert Sharon Marshall to discuss what's coming up soon on screen.

Sharon, 54, sparked confusion as she attempted to explain a plot line soon to be airing on the BBC One series involving Zack Hudson and Vicki Fowler. The presenter began 'Now, EastEnders, what a mess. So, Sharon's back, she's going to find out that her brother is sleeping with her sister. Messy, messy!

' The comment saw Sian, 39, and Craig, 55, react in horror and confusion as Sian interjected 'Sorry, her brother is sleeping with her...? ' 'Yes,' Sharon continued, before rolling the clip which showed EastEnders' Zack and Vicki, played by James Farrar and Emma Herry, during their ongoing secret fling. The storyline has followed Zack, who is Letitia Dean's character Sharon Watts' half-brother, engaged in a romance with Vicki, Sharon's adoptive half-sister.

While the duo are part of the same family, Zack and Vicki, who have been meeting up behind the back of fiance Vicki's Ross, are not related by blood. Vicki and Zack began their affair earlier this year, sharing a kiss at her hen do after tension between soon-to-be husband and wife Vicki and Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) began brewing.

Jo was modelling a clear plastic poncho and as she linked to her upcoming segment, she said 'It's wet and warm and I'm in a sheath!

' This Morning's Sian Welby and Craig Doyle were left in hysterics after an awkward gaffe during a soap segment about an upcoming EastEnders storyline (pictured: Sharon Marshall) Sharon, 54, sparked confusion as she attempted to explain a plot line soon to be airing on the BBC One series involving Zack Hudson and Vicki Fowler (pictured: Craig and Sian) Ross' son Joel (Max Murray) previously assaulted Vicki after he was radicalised online with misogynistic and sexist views - with Vicki giving Ross the ultimatum. Noticing her mistake, Sharon soon cleared up for the This Morning hosts 'It's alright, it's not a blood relation because Sharon was adopted.

'Although her brother is sleeping with her sister, they aren't biologically related. ' Both Sian and Craig were seen bursting into laughter with relief as Sharon cleared up the upcoming scenes





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This Morning Cat Deeley Ben Shephard Jo Good Eastenders Sharon Marshall Zack Hudson Vicki Fowler

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This Morning hosts break into laughter over fashion expert's cheeky remarks and soap segment confusionOn the ITV show This Morning, regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were reduced to fits of laughter after fashion expert Jo Good made several suggestive comments while modeling a clear plastic poncho. The segment featured innuendos about being 'wet and warm' and 'in a sheath', followed by a playful exchange about a 'pussybow'. Substitute hosts Sian Welby and Craig Doyle also found themselves in hysterics during a soap segment where expert Sharon Marshall initially described an EastEnders plotline involving Zack Hudson and Vicki Fowler as her brother sleeping with her sister, causing confusion before clarifying they are not blood-related.

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