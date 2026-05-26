This Mind-Blowing Alternate History Is Must-See TV

No matter its alternate-history story, “Star City” paints a scary portrait of life in 20th-century USSR.

-century space race, they can’t stop portraying the country as a hellhole of paranoia, deceit, betrayal, cruelty, and misery. ’s Apple TV sci-fi series that views its events from the USSR’s perspective—a vantage point that underscores that even in victory, there’s no progress in a socialist system, only more of the same tyrannical repression and suffering.

It’s a shockingly grim complement to the streamer’s inherently hopeful hit, although that doesn’t mean it’s lesser. Rather, with a bleakness that’s as compelling as its predecessor’s optimism, it wrings taut drama from the story of Eastern Bloc men and women trying, at great personal and moral risk, to foster innovation under the thumb of authoritarianism. , largely because very little is different in the Soviet Union following the country’s trailblazing 1969 moon mission.

The massive achievement is the handiwork of the Chief Designer , who’s awarded a medal for his feat but told that his identity must remain secret and that he has to stay in the country indefinitely lest the dastardly Americans try to get their hands on him. Such is the atmosphere of the USSR, including in the office where new recruit Irina Morozova is assigned to listen to wiretap recordings.

Her primary focus is the home of Valya and Tanya Markelova , the former a cosmonaut who’s preparing for a mission with buddy Sasha Polivanov that will make their third comrade, Yana Akhmatova , the first woman to set foot on the moon. That is not to be, since Irina’s surveillance-apparatus colleague determines that Yana has withheld personal information which suggests she’s a spy—thus netting less qualified cosmonaut Anastasia Belikova the prized gig.

All of this takes place under a cloud of secrecy and suspicion that’s so thick you could cut it with a saber, and much of it is fostered by KGB baddie Lyudmilla Raskova , who rules this roost with an iron fist.drenches its action in dull grays and blacks to emphasize the harshness of this culture and its day-to-day operations, in which everyone must toe the line, no one is safe from accusations, and each citizen is incentivized—for career advancement and their safety—to keep an eye on their neighbor and report any dubious activity.

, whose narrative are driven by an uplifting belief in man’s capacity for advancing the species through hard work, risk-taking, collaboration, and dreaming big,is a nightmare of fighting for progress in a place that values stasis, control, and conformity. For Irina, navigating her new environs grows thorny once she deduces that Yana might not have been as guilty as Lyudmilla and others believed.

Her gradual involvement in Valya and Tanya’s situation helps her climb the socialist ladder—no surprise given that, as fans of Nedivi, Wolpert, and Moore’s original series know, she eventually ascends to a position of considerable space-program power. , and those who do so are generally punished in an unpleasant manner.

Then again, there’s so little freedom in this Soviet Union that opportunities to break the rules or challenge superiors are basically nonexistent, which is why Anastasia and Sasha agree to an arranged marriage to bolster her squeaky-clean paragon-of-the-USSR image. Even so, minor rebellions abound, as does subterfuge, perpetrated by covert American operatives, turncoat espionage agents, and even the Chief Designer, whose desire to reach Venus is rebuffed by his commanders, thereby prompting him to devise clandestine plans to beat the USA to another interstellar destination..

Like that celebrated thriller, an air of doom hangs over the series, and not simply because—thanks to knowledge about howplays out—certain plot threads are destined to end in disaster. Shot in muted hues and in tight, claustrophobic interior spaces, the show is defined by constriction, right down to a credit sequence whose final aerial image paints Star City as a remote, hermetically sealed base with no exits.

’s beloved American characters—it’s initially difficult to emotionally latch on to any of its protagonists. Nonetheless, by the first season’s midway point, that hurdle is easily cleared, courtesy of sharp scripts that underline how everyone is twisted, mangled, and corrupted by a Soviet state that encourages, if not demands, conniving and heartless behavior.

Self-preservation comes at a high cost in this world, and a perpetually ominous score and equally haunting direction capture the pain, fear, and longing wrought by the USSR’s totalitarianism.is at once wedded to its America-centric counterpart and distinctly independent of it, its tale so self-contained in Star City and its surrounding area that it might as well be taking place on a lunar base. Consequently, whereas its ancestor stirred the heart, this series merely troubles it, italicizing the many major and minor horrors perpetrated by the Soviet machine and the innocent men and women caught in its gears.

Still, that portrait does get under one’s skin, presenting a vision of communism so awful and terrifying that it can’t help but serve as a reminder of why this alternate version of history never actually came to pass.





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