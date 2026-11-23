Often mistaken for Alzheimer's, a condition called LATE affects the aging brain in a different way. New research could help doctors distinguish between the two.

Often mistaken for Alzheimer's, a condition called LATE affects the aging brain in a different way. New research could help doctors distinguish between the two.

Brain changes associated with LATE are found in roughly one-third of adults over 85, yet the condition remains difficult to diagnose. Researchers are now searching for biological clues that could help identify the disease while patients are still alive.with memory problems, many assume they have Alzheimer’s disease. But some may have a different, lesser-known condition called LATE, a form of dementia that can cause similar symptoms but often progresses more slowly.

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Although few people have heard of LATE—short for limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy—brain changes associated with the condition are found in roughly. First recognized as a distinct form of dementia in 2019, LATE received its first proposed clinical diagnostic criteria in 2025.

“Once something gets a name or a label, people start looking for it. And it’s very true that you only find what you’re looking for,” says Barmada, a neurologist at the University of Michigan. The two conditions frequently overlap: As many as half of those with Alzheimer’s also have brain changes consistent with LATE, says, who leads the Neuropathology Core of the University of Kentucky Alzheimer’s Disease Center.

But the diseases differ in important ways, both biologically and in how they progress. LATE on its own typically advances more slowly than Alzheimer’s, explains Nelson. Yet distinguishing between the two remains difficult. While brain scans and other tests can offer clues, no test can definitively confirm LATE in a living patient.

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For now, the condition can only be confirmed by examining brain tissue after death.

“I think it might be LATE, but I don’t have a test for it. I can’t tell you if it’s there,” Barmada says.

“It’s not a very satisfying answer. ” Now, advances in Alzheimer’s research are bringing renewed attention to LATE and other overlooked causes of dementia. Scientists are investigating what makes LATE biologically distinct and searching for ways to diagnose it in living patients.

“Trying to fantasize that there's just one disease of the brain with aging is just childlike and stupid, and it's doomed to failure. So rolling up our sleeves and dealing with it—grappling with complexity—is a prerequisite to success,” Nelson says. Two decades ago, Nelson began his career investigating the molecular intricacies of Alzheimer’s disease at the University of Kentucky.

In his examination of countless brain samples from dementia patients, he often identified the characteristic amyloid plaques and protein tangles of Alzheimer’s. But some samples, particularly those from people over 80, showed something different. And while they lacked the characteristic signs of Alzheimer’s, their brain tissue didn’t look normal, either.

“There was a ghost in the machine,” he says. “There was a process going on that was not explained by plaques and tangles. ”to ALS and FTD in 2006, TDP-43 can become misshapen and sticky, causing copies of the protein to cluster together. These aggregates can be toxic on their own.

Still, researchers think this process may also cause problems because TDP-43 can’t perform its normal job in the nucleus, helping ensure that messenger RNA is correctly made into protein. In LATE, TDP-43 clumps are found in the brain’s limbic system, including the seahorse-shaped hippocampus, which plays a major role in memory formation and emotion processing.

In 2019, Nelson was part of an international team that grouped these unexplained cases of dementia with similar brain pathologies into a disease that became known as LATE. The, which include short-term memory loss, forgetfulness, a shrunken hippocampus on MRI, and advanced age , were proposed in early 2025. Currently, no test can diagnose LATE in a living patient. Instead, doctors must piece together indirect clues.

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Brain scans can reveal whether the hippocampus has atrophied, while amyloid PET scans and other biomarker tests can help determine whether Alzheimer’s disease may better explain a patient’s symptoms. Because LATE and Alzheimer’s frequently occur together, distinguishing between them becomes even more complicated.

“Your brain is entitled to more than one disease,” Nelson says. “It's sort of a drag to have to deal with complexity, but you have zero hope of success unless you do. ”are searching for diagnostic clues in the molecular mistakes made by non-functioning TDP-43. In cells, DNA is used to make RNA, which carries the molecular instructions for making proteins.

These instructions aren’t just read. Instead, the right pieces must be stitched together in the correct order. TDP-43 helps ensure that processing happens accurately. If all the cell’s TDP-43 is sequestered in clumps, the protein can’t be overseeing this processing.

As a result, molecular mistakes slip in—errors characteristic of malfunctioning TDP-43. McEachin and colleagues are currently studying whether they can identify these mistakes in blood or spinal fluid samples. The research is still in its early stages, with much of the work focused on ALS and frontotemporal dementia. But scientists hope the same approach could eventually help diagnose LATE.

“There’s a lot of push and optimism and hope that these can become established biomarkers,” McEachin says. “It’s an interesting field to be in right now. ” Such tests would be important not just to determine whether a potential therapy is working, but to provide a diagnosis in the first place. That step, Barmada says, would be a major advance.

The advent of targeted therapies for Alzheimer’s disease has simultaneously led to a wellspring of diagnostics for the disease, allowing physicians like Barmada to give families answers where before there were only questions. He wants to see the same shift come to LATE. A possible or probable diagnosis isn’t as satisfying, he says, and families often need more information to plan for the future.

LATE alone progresses slowly, and many patients often pass away from other causes long before the disease can become severe. Alzheimer’s disease generally progresses more quickly, and those with both conditions may experience faster cognitive decline. Knowing which conditions are involved, and how they might progress, could help families prepare for what lies ahead.