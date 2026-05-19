This Life star Daniela Nardini takes life head-on as she turns her back on successful acting career to become a home-based therapist

After returning with a well-received reunion special in 2007, This Life star Daniela Nardini used a successful acting career to move to England's capital city. However, the beloved television show's 'rebellious spirit' actress found herself overwhelmed by a life on the move. Seeking a more settled lifestyle after years away from her native Glasgow, Nardini now focuses on healing her spirit as a home-based therapist, connecting with a predominantly female client base from her West End apartment. Despite a successful acting career and two significant triumphs with This Life and This Town, Nardini chose to step back from the entertainment industry to explore a new vocation.

As the hard-nosed, highly sexed, and fiercely independent Anna Forbes, no one defined the rebellious spirit of This Life more than Daniela Nardini . Nardini had the world at her feet after playing the Scottish lawyer in Amy Jenkins' era-defining show about the often messy lives of five trainee solicitors.

With London as the setting and Cool Britannia providing a vibrant backdrop, This Life became a cultural phenomenon following its launch in 1996. Unlike her peers, Nardini turned her back on a promising acting career, opting instead for an alternative vocation in counselling.

Working with a predominantly female client base from her ground-floor flat in Glasgow's West End, the former actress, now 58 and a mother-of-one, is settled into a more sedate life after recovering from breast cancer and mourning the death of her father, Aldo.

'This Life was such an instant success,' she told The Guardian. 'It provided me with lots of opportunities. But at the time, I had moved down from Scotland and I found it all quite overwhelming.

' A word-of-mouth hit, This Life rapidly gained traction throughout the second half of the '90s. Nardini would also forge a promising TV career away from the show.

However, a turbulent ten-year period, during which she was diagnosed with breast cancer, prompted her decision to step back from the acting industry. Nardini's career pivot as a therapist was hindered by the pandemic and setbacks in 2022 and 2024. Nardini's life has been filled with emotionally challenging events, including the death of her ex-husband, Ivan Stein, the loss of her breast, and the loss of her mother and aunt.

But she has found solace in therapy, which she has always been interested in, and in embracing her new life as a counsellor. As she said, 'IGHAVE a big birthday next weekend and I’m glad to just admit I’m going to be 60, and leave the past decade behind. Quite a lot happened in my fifties.





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This Life star Daniela Nardini takes life head-on as she turns her back on successful acting career to become a home-based therapistAfter returning with a well-received reunion special in 2007, This Life star Daniela Nardini used a successful acting career to move to England's capital city. However, the beloved television show's 'rebellious spirit' actress found herself overwhelmed by a life on the move. Seeking a more settled lifestyle after years away from her native Glasgow, Nardini now focuses on healing her spirit as a home-based therapist, connecting with a predominantly female client base from her West End apartment. Despite a successful acting career and two significant triumphs with This Life and This Town, Nardini chose to step back from the entertainment industry to explore a new vocation.

Read more »