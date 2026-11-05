‘This Land is Your Land’ – America’s experiment with fascism is over

The midterms of 2026 would determine whether America’s experiment with fascism and the cult of MAGA would endure or would whimper away like the Tea Party

sweeping over the corrupt and cadaverous political remains of Trump, Hegseth, Musk, Patel and their ilkFrom the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters, albeit not a presidential election, had a significance akin to the historic presidential election of 1860, when Abraham Lincoln was summoned to lead the nation into the Civil War to come; and 1932, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt was summoned to save the nation from the calamitous Great Depression.

The midterms of 2026 would determine whether America’s experiment with fascism and the cult of MAGA would endure or would whimper away like the Tea Party radicals. Random questions appeared as Democratic “pickups” in the House and Senate kept pouring in. Would there be an end to Trump’s police state Gestapo tactics?

Also read Van Cleef & Arpels Brings Its Perlée Universe to Las Vegas With First Americas Pop-up

Would the new Congress, no longer the servile tool of Trump, use its power of the purse to end the Iran War, end Trump’s unhinged tariffs, repair the safety net to protect the elderly, families, and children? Would the new Congress resume funding international organizations that keep hundreds of thousands of babies from perishing? Would the new Congress make accountable the Justice Department officials who have served Trump corruptly and lawlessly?

Would there be an end to Trump’s desecration of our national parks, like Yosemite and Big Bend, and national monuments, like Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante? The takeaways Tuesday night were unexpected. The polls got it right but underestimated the Democratic wave. Polls in the past have underestimated Republican support.

Advertisement

Last night that was not the case. Trump repeatedly proclaimed the election as a referendum on him, and asked voters to pretend he was on the ballot. The voters did; 62% of voters repudiated Trump. They disapproved of his job as president, and the results showed it.

The electorate showed its revulsion of Trump, his corruption, and his dysfunctional leadership. Trump’s attempt to engineer a mid-decade redistricting gambit failed miserably. He strongly encouraged conservative-led states to redistrict, but his scheme backfired, particularly in Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. Trump’s deportation policies factored heavily in the election.

Over 60% of voters said they disapproved of ICE’s tactics, including 68% of Latinos. Although Latinos are not a monolithic group, they are the fastest-growing swing group in the nation, and last night they swung decisively away from Trump and the Republicans. Gina Hinojosa won by 700,000 votes, and she was outspent ten to one!

And Bo French, a fixture on the Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, wasWill the new and powerful Democratic Congress be able to deliver results? New York’s Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, likely the new majority leader, promised overnight that “ But Democrats won’t have a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, and it is unclear whether congressional Republicans will continue to support Trump.

Advertisement

I recall that President Andrew Johnson, who took office after Lincoln was assassinated, and tried to obstruct the reconstruction of the nation and the participation of the newly enfranchised Black citizens in American government, vetoed 21 bills while in office. Congress overrode 15 of Johnson’s vetoes. Johnson was impeached but escaped conviction by one vote. Democrats cannot overpromise and underdeliver.

There will undoubtedly be investigations and oversight of the Trump administration. But how far will they go? Another Trump impeachment attempt, for example, could be politically questionable.

When the sun comes shining, then I was strollingThe voice come chanting and the fog was liftingELECTION DAY IN NYC: Brisk turnout at polls as voters cast ballots in midterm races for governor, House seats and moreBronx subway shooting: Gunmen wanted for wounding man during botched robbery attempt NYC voters elected Democratic judges to Civil Court benches in all boroughs but Staten Island. Here’s who they are.

New York appeals court strikes down Nassau County’s anti-trans sports banYes, the Giants need Jonathan Taylor: Here is how they can get himBronx subway shooting: Gunmen wanted for wounding man during botched robbery attempt Death of a hero: Friends and family remember slain NYPD sergeant 10 years after his murder in the Bronx