This felt like a built-in loss.

Jalen Brunson, who scored a game-high 31 points, shoots a jumper during the first half of the Knicks' 111-102 win over the Raptors on Nov. 17, 2026 in Toronto.

These are a new piece of the NBA lexicon, and it looked like the Knicks were more than happy to explain. They are called “schedule losses,” and they can take several forms. The fourth game of a five-game West Coast trip. The last of a three-games-in-four-nights grind.

Also read 3 Things We Learned About the Knicks After Their 13th Game

Or this: a second game in three nights, on the road, against the same team, a basketball series that borrows from baseball. Sometimes, the reasoning goes, the unforgiving NBA schedule just deals you a bad hand. Deals you a built-in loss. This felt like a built-in loss.

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Scottie Barnes knocked down a 7-footer, just over five minutes to go in the first half. That made it 48-35, Raptors. The Knicks looked tired. The Knicks looked sluggish.

The Raptors couldn’t miss, not from 3, not around the basket. The Knicks haven’t been blown out all year. It felt headed that way. Felt like a schedule loss.