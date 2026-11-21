Simon says…

This past spring, the historian Sir Simon Schama was walking along the waterfront bike path in Riverside Park, on the Upper West Side, when he spotted a message scrawled on a rock near 109th Street.

To the Columbia University professor, who has spent a half-century chronicling the worst of human behavior, the message had a “refreshing straightforwardness. ” Getty ImagesHe says as much, with mordant irony, in his new book, “Jew Hatred: The Latest Edition,” contrasting the graffiti with the claim, voiced in many “ostensibly high-minded places,” that “only Zionists deserve to die. ” “I don’t want people telling me they didn’t really mean any harm to Jews,” Schama told The Post.

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“What they mean is that they don’t mean any harm, either physical or verbal, to Jews if they are prepared to denounce the existence of the state of Israel. ” Antisemitic graffiti reading “Kill a Jew, go to heaven” is seen painted on a rock in Riverside Park in New York City. The book, and his recent BAFTA- and Emmy-winning documentary “The Holocaust: 80 Years On,” arrive amid rising antisemitism.

In New York, antisemitic incidents have accounted for more than half of all hate crimes recorded in 2026,For Schama, the historian’s job in an age of conspiracy theories and historical distortion is a “moral vocation,” a tradition stretching back to the ancient Greek historians Herodotus and Thucydides and first-century Roman-Jewish historian Flavius Josephus.

“One hesitates to sound grandly sanctimonious about that, but it is,” Schama said, “because who knows better than us Jews that lies are lethal? ”that Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel took place, has openly expressed support for Adolf Hitler and said in a 2023 livestream that “I think the Holocaust is exaggerated. ” Nicholas Fuentes marches with America First members during an anti-vaccine protest in New York, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

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“Fuentes has made the Holocaust a kind of tired joke and that is absolutely horrifying,” Schama said. “He’s a real neo-Nazi who has ridiculous things to say to his one million subscribers, which is one million too many. ” The remark echoes a December 2025 incident in which Fuentes mocked Daniel Finkelstein, the British journalist and Conservative peer whose parents survived the Holocaust, in which he mimicked a British accent, saying “me mum died in the holly .

” Schama is no gentler on Tucker Carlson, characterizing him as “a mischievous fascist” cast as a “witty contrarian. ” He called “monstrous” the ahistorical notion, propagated by Darryl Cooper, a guest on Carlson’s show in September 2024, that Winston Churchill, not Hitler, was the “chief villain” of World War II. Tucker Carlson attends a meeting with oil executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Schama also cautions against the misuse of Holocaust language and memory closer to home: when invoked in pro-Israel circles to talk about the present. Schama, who supports a two-state solution in the Middle East and has criticized the Netanyahu government, pointed to anemergency session of the United Nations Security Council at which then-Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan wore a yellow Star of David badge.

Erdan vowed to continue wearing the yellow star until the UN Security Council formally condemned the atrocities of Hamas.

“It was an act of profound disrespect to the Shoah,” Schama said. “I do not want criticism of the Israeli government or policy to come loaded with the instant claim that this is the Second Shoah . . .

It is possible to say that ‘Free Palestine’ essentially means the annihilation of Israel and the removal of Jews from the land by ethnic cleansing, physical removal or mass death, which is really what Hamas has in mind, you don’t have to pull out a yellow star and pin it on your lapel to say that. ” The internet, Schama said, has played an instrumental role in what he terms the “genocide lie” in Gaza.

“It’s a lie that gets juiced up on the internet by the scandalously ignorant and the malevolently lying. ” Sir Simon Schama recites a poem at the Remembering October 7 communal memorial event at Hyde Park in London, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. One way to fight antisemitism, Schama argues, is to widen the aperture of Jewish history.

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“I always hate the notion that all of Jewish history is reduced to us being either bullies or victims, both of which are not true,” Schama said. That binary, he says, has drowned out the cultural richness of Jewish history.

“It’s a terrible thing to say,” he added, “but I think we may even have enough Holocaust memorials . . . We don’t have enough museums of Jewish history, places where kids can come to learn the whole experience.

” The need for more education is urgent.

“Most of the people who are screaming in the streets have never met a Jew and have no experience of ever being in a synagogue,” he said. Those people, Schama suggests, should learn something “about Maimonides. They should read the poetry of Yehuda HaLevi . .

. I don’t know where these antisemitic kids think Hebrew came from. Poland? ”Simon Schama attends the Oxford Literary Festival 2026 in Oxford, England, Monday, March 23, 2026.

Antisemitic graffiti reading"Kill a Jew, go to heaven" is seen painted on a rock in Riverside Park in New York City. Nicholas Fuentes marches with America First members during an anti-vaccine protest in New York, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Tucker Carlson attends a meeting with oil executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Sir Simon Schama recites a poem at the Remembering October 7 communal memorial event at Hyde Park in London, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.