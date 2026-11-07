This is when external DACs for your phone are worth buying

An external DAC is nigh-on essential for smartphone users who want to use wired headphones for lossless or hi-res audio.

, ensuring CD-quality audio or better from your phone. However, that's only half the equation, and the onus is on listeners to ensure their audio setups are up to snuff.

If you want lossless audio, the first thing any audiophile will tell you is to ditch the earbuds. Wireless headphones use Bluetooth to connect to your phone, which operates on the busy 2.4GHz frequency band that Wi-Fi routers and other smart devices use. Bluetooth uses compression algorithms to reduce its bandwidth needs, so you usually won't get lossless audio unless your source and headphones support aptX Lossless.

Also read Can Decentralized Phone Networks Power The AI Revolution?

So, if you're interested in lossless and hi-res audio, a pair of wired headphones is your best bet. However, switching to wired headphones is only part of the solution. Almost all smartphone manufacturers have ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, requiring listeners to have an external digital-to-analog converter to connect wired headphones. Let's take a deeper look at how DACs transform digital signals into analog ones your headphones can reproduce and what you need to know when buying one.

At its most basic, a DAC translates a digital audio signal, which is stored as 1s and 0s, into an approximation of its original analog signal. The length of these binary codes is its bit depth. Sample rates, meanwhile, indicate how often these measurements are taken in a set interval. High-resolution audio, for instance, typically takes a 24-bit sample 192,000 times per second.

Advertisement

This means it has a bit depth of 24 and a 192kHz sample rate, often written as 24-bit/192kHz. Typically, the higher the bit depth and sample rate, the more precisely the signal corresponds to the sound wave's amplitude. Once unscrambled into an analog signal, DACs, which then feeds your speakers or headphones. Most, if not all, modern external DACs for phones will have a built-in amplifier.

While all DACs do the same basic job, they're not necessarily created equal. Some DACs may not support all hi-res sample rates or formats, for example. Similarly, others may struggle to convert a bitstream with consistent timing, likely due to poor clock circuitry. These clocking errors can cause jitter during playback, which some maintain affects playback performance.

This is why you may not want to buy just any DAC and go for a high-quality unit instead. For devices with built-in DACs, an external unit can also improve sound quality by improving the fidelity of the conversion. If you're using a smartphone, you'll most likely need an external DAC for hi-res or lossless audio.

Some phones, like the iPhone, support lossless with the AirPods Max 1 or 2 over USB-C, butnotes that you'll need an external DAC for hi-res audio beyond 48 kHz. It's worth noting that the 48 kHz ceiling is well below Apple Music's Hi-Res Lossless maximum of 24 bits/192 kHz. The first consideration when choosing a DAC is its compatibility with your phone's port. Most of the time, this means choosing a DAC that connects via USB-C or Lightning.

Advertisement

If you already have wired headphones, you'll also want a DAC with the right audio jack, usually 3.5mm or 4.4 mm balanced, or a suitable adapter if you have a pair with a 6.3mm plug. Also confirm the DAC supports the bitrates and file formats you want to listen to, whether it's FLAC, WAV, or DSD. If you want to stick with wireless headphones, you can get an adapter that maximizes your Bluetooth connection via better codecs.

One example is theOf course, price is likely a priority. Luckily, quality external DACs can be relatively cheap, with the 32-bit/384 kHz-capable