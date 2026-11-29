Planned obsolescence, bankrupt companies, and broken promises have turned older tech toys into bricks. The same could happen with tech-heavy modern cars.

, like a smartphone? The answer, scarily, is a resounding yes. A car can outlive its software support. It's happened before, and it will likely happen again.

Does that mean you'll become the proud owner of a $50,000 driveway ornament in the future? Before you get all upset, there is hope for salvation. But first, what is a software-defined vehicle? A software-defined vehicle is one that is increasingly controlled by and reliant on software to perform its core and augmented feature set.

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You know your vehicle uses myriad electronic control units, but software-defined vehicles take things to the next level. Interestingly, they feature fewer computing units, but much more powerful ones. Computing power is king here, as are AI processing capabilities, reliability, and, of course, longevity, although not in the traditional sense. In many ways, your car is now like a smartphone.