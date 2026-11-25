This Is Us pioneered complex non-linear narrative structures on mainstream network television, influencing subsequent drama and thriller series across the industry.

The NBC series This Is Us , which aired from 2016 to 2022, fundamentally altered the landscape of network television drama by successfully implementing a complex, multi-timeline narrative structure. This groundbreaking approach allowed the show to explore a century of the Pearson family history with a depth and emotional resonance that few other mainstream programs had attempted prior to its debut.

Alan Ritchson and Justin Hartley Early Career Paths

Alan Ritchson and Justin Hartley both began their professional acting careers in the superhero genre, appearing together in the WB network series Smallville . Decades later, the two actors found themselves leading high-profile thriller series on competing platforms. Ritchson stars as the title character in Prime Video's Reacher , while Hartley plays Jack Markowski in the Peacock series Tracker .

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Before achieving this leading man status, both actors established themselves in different niches. Ritchson gained initial recognition for his role in Blue Mountain State , which led to the spinoff movie Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland , followed by roles in The Turkey Bowl and Ghost of War . Hartley leveraged his Smallville fame to star in Emily Owens, M.D. , Revenge , and Mistresses .

Dan Fogelman Created Compelling Multi-Timeline Drama

Creator Dan Fogelman crafted This Is Us to blend the sprawling scope of epic literary family sagas with the non-linear structure of a mystery series. The show jumped between different time periods, allowing the stories of various family members to intermingle. This technique peeled back layers of family history without revealing too much at once, creating a cohesive yet unpredictable plot.

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The ensemble cast included Sterling K. Brown , Mandy Moore , Chrissy Metz , Milo Ventimiglia , Alexandra Breckenridge , and Ron Cephas Jones . Their performances anchored the narrative, which followed the intersecting lives of the Pearson family. The series demonstrated that mainstream network audiences were ready for sophisticated storytelling that rivaled the complexity of premium cable dramas.

Influential Narrative Structures Changed TV Industry

The success of This Is Us emboldened television creators to experiment with more complex narrative structures in the years following its premiere. The show borrowed a spoiler-free quality similar to Netflix's Dark , where the timing of reveals was as surprising as the events themselves. This innovative format proved incredibly influential for subsequent series across various genres.

Shows such as ABC's A Million Little Things , Netflix's Firefly Lane , and Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House all borrowed from the inventive structure pioneered by This Is Us . Additionally, thrillers like Yellowjackets and Cruel Summer explored how a dark thriller story would look when told in this style, offering a darker spin on the same premise.

Legacy of Non-Linear Storytelling on Network Television

Although This Is Us was occasionally criticized for being overly sentimental or lapsing into melodrama, its format deserves significant praise a decade after its debut. The series demonstrated that network television could handle ambitious storytelling that turned family developments into jaw-dropping twists. Its use of flashbacks, flash forwards, and anachronic storytelling set a new standard for the genre.

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The legacy of This Is Us is evident in the numerous experimental shows that followed its lead. Without its fresh approach, many similarly structured series might never have seen the light of day. The show remains a testament to the power of non-linear storytelling in engaging modern audiences.