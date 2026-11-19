Good manners go beyond saying please and thank you.

Criticizing your host’s food, decor, or party plans is rude, especially when they’ve worked hard to welcome you. Politely acknowledge unkind remarks and change the subject rather than letting negativity spoil the gathering.

With hosting season upon us, it’s a good time to brush up on the dos and don’ts of visiting someone else’s home. Most of us know the basics: if that’s the house rule, respect private spaces , clean up after yourself, and don’t overstay your welcome. After all, no one wants to beguest.

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But there’s one etiquette mistake you might not realize you’re making—and it could leave your host feeling hurt or unappreciated. Ahead, an etiquette expert reveals the rudest thing you can do at someone else’s house, plus how to recover if you accidentally do it and what to say if you’re on the receiving end.

The Rudest Thing You Can Do at Someone Else’s House, etiquette expert and author Mariah G. Humbert says to avoid criticizing your host or your experience at their house.

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“One of the rudest things you can do while at someone else’s home is to comment negatively or criticize anything about the experience the host has put together for you,” says Humbert. “For instance, conveying your dislike for the decor, criticizing how they prepared a certain dish, suggesting a different beverage to serve, or poking fun at the effort your host put into the event.

” After the host has spent a lot of time and effort preparing, a comment like this can be especially hurtful and embarrassing.

“Your host has likely put a lot of work into creating a wonderful experience for you,” she adds. “Even if things aren’t exactly to your liking or in line with your personal preferences, the point of being a guest is to spend time with people who are important to you, not to nitpick every detail of the gathering or insult someone in their own home.

”If you accidentally say something that you feel came across as an insult to your host, Humbert says the best way forward is to apologize right then and there.

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“If you feel you’ve unintentionally insulted your host, don’t be afraid to apologize and take accountability,” Humbert says. “No one expects you to be perfect, but being self-aware and correcting your behavior is important for maintaining your relationships. ” Once you’ve apologized, she suggests following it up with a “genuine compliment to bring a sense of positivity back to the interaction.

”and you have a guest who keeps criticizing the way you’re doing things or saying negative things about the event, Humbert says not to linger on it.

“Focus on the positive instead of feeding into their negativity,” she says. “When a criticism or negative comment comes through, acknowledge it and change the subject immediately. ” Anytime someone says something rude, it can be a bit startling, and it may feel hard to know what to say in the moment. Humbert suggests a few short, polite responses you can use to move the conversation forward.

“You can respond to unsolicited advice or opinions with, ‘Thank you for noticing,’ ‘I will take that into consideration for next time,’ or ‘Maybe you’d enjoy this instead,’” she says.