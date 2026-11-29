Neurologists reveal the biggest early symptom of the disease and what you can do about it.

When we think about dementia, we often think of a person experiencing memory loss and confusion. While it’s true that these are certainly symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s , missing some of the more subtle signs that aren’t as well-known can lead to a later diagnosis and delay in care.in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s, dementia is far from rare.

So, what dementia-related signs should someone look out for in themselves and others? And when should they see their doctor for a dementia screening? Here’s everything you need to know:The biggest early sign is spatial issues along with trouble with speech and directions.

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“Difficulty with language including word-finding difficulty, incorrect sentence construction or difficulty with self-expression can present well before the loss of memory,” said, a neurologist and physician chief of the Movement Disorders Program at Delray Medical Center. It’s easy to brush this off, but it’s important to monitor if there’s any frequency with this behavior.