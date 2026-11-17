'Robert Pattinson will then make in a desperate bid to not be forever defined by playing James Bond. We're gonna get a Lighthouse every week.'

“Robert Pattinson will then make in a desperate bid to not be forever defined by playing James Bond. We’re gonna get a Yes yes, as I'm sure you're aware, the new face of Britain's most iconic spy, James Bond, is that of Robert Pattinson, one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood.

After a drawn out casting carousel, Pattinson seemingly swooped in andWith him being probably the most famous person to get the role, folks certainly have opinions about whether it was the right call. Some are suggesting that the part should be reserved for someone less established, while others are just marveling at the actor's sheer ubiquitousness and filmography. An established movie star should not be James Bond. James Bond should create the star.

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That’s all I have to say at this moment. Pattinson is playing too many characters too close together. James Bond actor should be someone you take one look at and go"that's James Bond" like Daniel Craig.

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It's Robert Pattinson in a spy suit. i'm very excited for Robert Pattinson to play James Bond. i'm even *more* excited for the decades of wonderfully deranged indie films that Robert Pattinson will then make in a desperate bid to not be forever defined by playing James Bond. we're gonna get a Lighthouse every week. Robert Pattinson has been Batman & James Bond so it’s only fair they let him be Godzilla next.

Now that the Bond casting debacle is finally over we focus more on what’s actually important: how do we get PinkPantheress on the theme song