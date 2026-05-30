This is the James Bond game we’ve been waiting for

In this week’s Installer: Spider-Man, Backrooms, and the Ferrari Luce

Plus, in this week’s Installer: A better smart ring, a stylish new Spider-Man, a YouTuber’s horror movie, and much more. Plus, in this week’s Installer: A better smart ring, a stylish new Spider-Man, a YouTuber’s horror movie, and much more.is editor-at-large and Vergecast co-host with over a decade of experience covering consumer tech.

Previously, at Protocol, The Wall Street Journal, and Wired. -iest stuff in the world. By virtually all accounts, this is the Bond game we’ve all been waiting for.

I have no idea how I’m going to wait for the Switch 2 version to come out.big enough that it seems to bonk into everything when I’m wearing it, and I never quite get used to it. The new one has some clever new features, but is also substantially lighter and smaller. That’s a big win all by itself. The Spider-Verse movies remain some of the coolest and most inventive superhero flicks I’ve seen in years.

This new show sounds like it’s just as stylish, but maybe skimps a little on the substance… I’ll still be watching, though. : You can now take RAW photos with other cameras and use Halide to process them with Halide’s cool new set of filters and presets.

Halide is a much better photo editor than I am, I’ll tell you that.of people who love the Momentum 4s, and the new model comes with more battery life, better noise cancellation, and a user-upgradeable battery. Very curious to try these when they ship next month, especially to see if the ANC can really hang with Sony and Bose. According to, uh, everyone, this might be the best game of the year so far.

It comes from the developer behind, and people are comparing it to some of the great games of all time. It’s a fairly simple-looking game that hides something huge and ambitious, and I can’t wait to dig in. I don’t know whether you should watch Kane Parsons’ incredibly cool, inventive YouTube series before you watch the movie he turned those videos into, or if you should go into the movie completely in the dark about what’s coming.

Either way, this is a cool YouTube-Hollywood story, and a horror movie not to be missed. A bunch of curated, narrated, long-form journalism, and Premium users can listen to a handful of them free every month. There are some odd article choices in here, but also some true classics, includingis a long-standing favorite show here in the Installerverse, so this spinoff show focused on the Soviet Union might already be on your to-watch list.

From what I hear, it’s not quite up to), but there are some genuinely brilliant things going on inside of it. If you want to give me a ride in yours, I won’t complain. , which means she spends her days thinking about and working on ways to make our experience, and the whole experience of journalism and storytelling on the web, better.

Danielle drove a lot of the work behind our new homepage, and has a bunch of extremely cool new features up her sleeve too.

Including one, coming soon, that I know is going to make a lot of us very happy.nerds are the same or whether, as a product person, she might have a totally different conception of her phone. Little of both, it turns out! Here’s Danielle’s homescreen, plus some info on the apps she uses and why:iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple. I’m due for an upgrade, but I’ll ride this one out a little longer.

Fun fact: I bought it while living in Australia when the 14 Pro first came out, so I ended up with the UK version that has one eSIM and one physical SIM. Moving back to the US with both of my phone numbers was a nightmare. Settings, Google Maps, Photos, Camera, ChatGPT, Google, Chrome, Brave, Calendar, Apple Notes, Find My, CareConnect, Phone, Messages, Spotify, Mail. I use Spotify for podcasts and music.

I’ve been a diehard fan of Spotify for ages. I taught fitness for a decade and Spotify was my co-teacher. Definitely not a fan of the 20th anniversary icon though…sound machine for my toddler. The app is pretty decent.

I like curating ambiance for my kid’s bedtime routine. ChatPRD . An AI tool for product managers, created by Claire Vo, who has been such an interesting person to also follow in the PM/AI space. I mostly use it for rubber ducking and processing my product thoughts.newsletter.

Evidence-based guidance for parenting in the digital age. This is such an accessible newsletter by Jacqueline Nesi, a clinical psychologist and professor at Brown University. Makes me feel… better about raising a kid around this much technology. Tomato gardening.

Luckily, I live on the Central Coast of California, where tomatoes practically grow themselves. I’ve got 13 plants this year: last season’s survivors, volunteers, and a few additions purchased from our local university Ag department. I’m growing Tasmanian Chocolates, Bodacious, Beauty King, and others, all meticulously tracked in aor message me on Signal — @davidpierce.11 — with your recommendations for anything and everything, and we’ll feature some of our favorites here every week.

For even more great recommendations, check out the replies toon PS5. Such a fun adventure game, very well performed and puzzles with just the right amount of challenge. Scratches that“With the prices of storage still insanely high, I’m rediscovering burning files / photos onto CDs and DCDs using the-esque side scroller / shooter / platformer and it is SO addictive.

” — Kenttennis shoes, which are a fantastic recovery shoe for the beach, the office, and definitely after the long run at the end of the week. ” — Jimmy, about a near-future dystopia where automation has displaced all labor and engineers and management live lives of luxury despite not actually doing anything. Nothing of relevance there!! ” — Andyin January in an effort to read more and scroll less.

I’ve largely succeeded in that goal thus far, but I’d like to recommend the, and it’s fantastic so far. It has sci-fi, romance, and societal commentary, it’s an excellent series with an escalating plot! I’m really enjoying it so far, and reading it on my Kobo has been a delight. ” — James, an AI-first app for emails and calendar.

It’s finally out of Beta and I’m really liking it.

“ — Jayfeature is my favorite new tech thing in forever. You use it by taking a picture of your book, on paper or on an e-reader, and Spotify figures out where you are in the book and immediately picks up the audiobook in the right spot. It can also do the reverse, guiding you back to the right page in your book.

ItI have Spotify Premium, so I get a bunch of hours of audiobooks for free every month, and being able to flip so easily between reading and listening has helped me get through books so much faster. Read in bed; listen while I walk the dog; read on the couch; listen while I fold laundry. Can’t recommend it enough. Hundreds of prolific Wikipedia editors are threatening to go on strike





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