The viral-for-a-reason faux fur throw is now under $150.

Normally, in order to obtain a Lola Blanket discount code, you have to comment on an influencer’s TikTok video or Instagram Reel and ask them to DM you one.

This is humiliating, and even though you tell yourself that your followers won’t see you begging for a paltry 15 percent off a viralNot so today. For Black Friday, Lola is offering an impressive 50 percent off its entire site with code BF50, which means that you can snag a blanket that usually costs almost $300 for less than $150.

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A much more reasonable price to pay, in my opinion, especially if you’re skeptical that a fluffy rectangle of, which included sending a blanket home for the holidays and letting all of her blanket-snob family members try it, she had to admit that its texture is unusually luxurious and chinchilla-like. The blanket doesn’t shed fibers — in fact, she found it difficult to pull strands of itsfur out even when she tried to do so on purpose — and washes well, as long as you obey the brand’s instructions.