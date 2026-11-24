The judges praised the 50-year-old Manhattan institution for its crunchy exterior, doughy interior, and balance of maltiness and saltiness.

Seattle’s Hey Bagel won Best Sourdough and placed third overall at the 2026 New York BagelFest. Credit: Courtesy of Tristan deBrauwere and Nate TangemanManhattan institution Ess-a-Bagel won Best Bagel and Best New York Style at the 2026 New York BagelFest, narrowly beating last year’s champion, Dallas-based Starship Bagel.

Rise Bagels of Irvine, California, won People’s Choice and two other public-voted awards, while Starship Bagel took home Best Sandwich for its Chicago Style Lox Dog. The competition featured 27 bagel exhibitors, with Seattle’s Hey Bagel winning Best Sourdough, Montréal’s St-Viateur Bagel winning Best Montreal Style, and India’s Bagel Brigade winning Best International. , at the November 15 event at Citi Field, where 27 bagel exhibitors competed for honors.

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Ess-a-Bagel also took gold for Best New York Style, with Starship earning silver in both categories. BagelFest founder Sam Silverman called this year “the most competitive yet, with the slimmest margins of victory. ” But the judges and the crowd had different favorites: Attendees handed People’s Choice toFor Ess-a-Bagel owner Beverly Wilpon, the win was a welcome anniversary present for the family business, founded in 1976.

“It’s an invigorating way for us to celebrate,” she said. “We know we’re a good bagel. We’re 50 years in business, and what an accomplishment in New York City, right? ” Silverman praises Ess-a-Bagel for being “the quintessential, traditional bagel, featuring a crunchy exterior and doughy interior,” and notes it has “perfect levels of maltiness and saltiness, and a visually impeccable appearance across the entire hand-rolled dozen.

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”Even so, he says, choosing between Ess-a-Bagel and Starship wasn’t straightforward.

“Both bagels were technically flawless, so it came down to a philosophical question: Does the ideal bagel come from the traditional New York school or the modern craft approach? Ess-a-Bagel ultimately won out by the slimmest of margins. ”Rise Bagels took home public-vote golds for People’s Choice, Best Beyond the Boroughs, and Rising Star, an award for businesses that opened their first location less than two years ago. Its appeal extended to the expert judges, too.

Rise earned silver for Best Sandwich with an egg salad, green onion schmear, and chili crisp on a furikake bagel. Based in Hyderabad, India, Bagel Brigade took gold in the festival’s Best International category. Credit: Courtesy of Tristan deBrauwere and Nate TangemanStarship’s Best Sandwich winner, the Chicago Style Lox Dog, borrows its toppings from a Chicago hot dog.

A poppy seed bagel bun holds rolled Acme Nova lox, mustard, thin-sliced tomato, diced white onion, green relish, celery salt, sport pepper, and a pickle spear.won Most Creative for Off da 7 Train, a sesame perilla bagel with doenjang schmear, house-smoked pastrami, and Korean pickle.earned Schmear of the Year for its Vietnamese-style Nước Chấm Cream Cheese.

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“We feel really, really proud to represent international food through the lens of Ashkenazi cooking,” says Will Sacks, Bagel Joint owner and chef. Bagel Joint also won Best Bialy and earned silver for Most Creative with The Atlantic, a za’atar bagel topped with goat cream cheese, caramelized dates, tuna bacon, and pomegranate molasses. , founded in Whitestone, Queens, in 1981, received the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award and won the public vote for Best of the Boroughs.

The former Best Bagel champion, which took that title in 2024, also earned bronze for Best Sandwich with Worth It, an open-faced bagel topped with Acme Nova lox. , Silverman’s bagel tour and baking workshop company, and presented by the employee-owned B Corporation industry leader King Arthur Baking Company. The competition separates expert-judged awards from attendee favorites. For the Breadhead Awards, judges taste plain, unsliced bagels and evaluate flavor, texture, appearance, and aroma.

Expert judges also select winners for sandwiches, schmears, creativity, and bialys. Festivalgoers vote in six other categories, including People’s Choice, Best of the Boroughs, and Best International, after sampling bagels and schmears from participating businesses.