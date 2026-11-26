The third-generation Suzuki Ignis is based on Japan's new e Sky model and has a compact 26-kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery.

, and while it's never been sold in the United States, it's been popular in Japan, Europe, and across Southeast Asia. The Ignis has now entered its third generation, and this new model is a radical departure from its predecessors.

For the first time, the Ignis will be sold exclusively as an EV and isVisually, there's seemingly very little difference between the new Ignis and the e Sky, which itself was heavily inspired by the. With that being said, the new Ignis is bigger than the e Sky, as it doesn't have to comply with Japan's Kei car regulations.

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It's 140.5 inches long compared to the e Sky's 133.7 inches , and is also slightly wider at 61.6 inches , while the e Sky is just 58.1 inches wide. It's also 0.4 inches taller but has the same 96.9-inch wheelbase. Although the new Ignis is bigger than the e Sky, it's still the smallest Ignis ever. As new cars go, the Ignis looks incredibly cute.