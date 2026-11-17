FEMA will run a nationwide Emergency Alert System test at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, interrupting TV and radio for about a minute. No cellphone alert, no action needed.

FEMA will run a nationwide Emergency Alert System test at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, interrupting TV and radio for about a minute. No cellphone alert, no action needed.

The test will interrupt television and radio programming for about one minute. It will not send an alert to cellphones, and the public does not need to take any action. The FCC notice says the test message will be distributed in English and Spanish through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. It is intended for radio and television stations, cable and satellite TV and radio services, and wireline video providers.

Also read FEMA to conduct nationwide Emergency Alert System test on Tuesday

The message will say the test covers the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 p.m. Eastern time. FEMA said the test is a routine check to make sure the nation’s public warning systems are ready. Federal law requires FEMA to test nationwide alerting capabilities at least once every three years. Chillicothe residents debate zoning for data centers, battery storage and crypto mining over water, energy and neighborhood impacts.

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