'This is not the New York City I knew': Jews, Muslims and Christians unite at anti-Mamdani rally

Hundreds rallied near Gracie Mansion to protest Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of failing to confront rising antisemitism in New York City.

Chicago Mayor Johnson hopes to enlist pope in reparations fight after he apologized for 'scourge of slavery''The View' host 'disappointed' Jill Biden enabled husband's campaign despite visible cognitive slips TikToker fired from job after praying for Pam Bondi to suffer 'worst case of cancer anybody's ever seen'Mamdani’s ‘COGE’ rollout gets DOGE’s attention after critics say he ripped off Elon MuskLow-budget horror flick 'Obsession' shatters box office expectations as new Star Wars film comes up shortSpencer Pratt says he doesn't want celebrity endorsements in his LA mayoral campaign, loves attacks Former Biden aides 'don't believe' Jill Biden, are angry over ex-first lady's debate comments, reporter saysJill Biden reveals Joe whispered 'I really f---ed up' after disastrous debate with TrumpJimmy Kimmel attacks fire victim Spencer Pratt as 'screaming jerk,' lectures LA voters about mayoral electionBoston mayor's office facing backlash for promoting ‘Trans Period Pride’ event for ‘trans menstruators'Joy Behar clears the air, says she will be away for two weeks for her play in LondonBruce Pearl On The SCORE Act | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichThe SCORE Act Is An Attempt To Return To A Level Playing Field | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichLets Put The Politics Aside For UFC 250 | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichAbdul's X Blast Will Now Linger And Hurt The Giants Locker Room | Don't @ Me w/Dan DakichBlack New Yorkers deserve a check of '800K' as locals demand reparations from government Caitlin Clark & Her "Fans" ATTACKED By Cari Champion.

Dan Dakich FIRES BACK | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichA large crowd with Israeli and American flags gathered just steps away from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence to voice their concerns about his leadership. Hundreds of protesters waving Israeli and American flags gathered Tuesday night just steps from Gracie Mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side to rally against Democratic Mayor Speakers at the rally accused the mayor of failing to protect the city's Jewish population and ignoring antisemitism.

The protest featured a long list of speakers, including former"Big Time Rush" star James Maslow, artist Scott LoBaido, Lawfare Project founder Brooke Goldstein, along with several pro-Israel activists. MAMDANI SPARKS VIRAL OUTRAGE OVER DINNER PHOTO WITH MAHMOUD KHALIL INSIDE GRACIE MANSION: 'DISGRACEFUL'"There's a different ideology that has taken over by the man who's living in that house right over there," he continued while pointing at Gracie Mansion,"and it's not good. It's changed everything.

" Mamdani's friction with the city's Jewish community came into focus during his campaign, as some questioned his stance on Israel, refusal to condemn the phrase"have surged in New York City since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel. Recently, there have been anti-Israel protests outside Jewish institutions and synagogues. Since taking office in January, tensions have remained high, with many Jewish New Yorkers saying that they do not feel safe in their own city.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population in the world outside Israel. "Rabbis have been studying antisemitism for thousands of years. We know what it is, we know how to recognize it, and Zohran Mamdani represents it in the here and now," Menken said.

"On day one of taking office, Mamdani, what did he do? He gets rid of the definition of antisemitism," influencer and activist Lizzy Savetsky said, causing the crowd to boo the mayor.

"If we can't define it, how can we even fight it? " While much of the rally focused on antisemitism, several speakers emphasized they were gathered to oppose a mayor who they see as a threat to Americans, not just Jews. The speakers represented several different backgrounds, including Christians and Muslims.

"This is not about antisemitism. This is about who we are as Americans," Goldstein told Fox News Digital.

"Do we believe in the rule of law? Do we believe in civil rights? Do we believe in equal protection?

" "We are demanding equal protection under the law. The truth is on our side, the law is on our side," she added. HAMAS, HEZBOLLAH FLAGS FLY AT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST MINUTES AFTER MAMDANI CONDEMNS TERROR PLOT AGAINST JEWS Anila Ali, who is leading the first Muslim delegation in New York City's annual Israel Day Parade, speaks out against Mayor Zohran Mamdani and accuses him of being divisive.

Abraham Hamra, a Syrian Jew who was forced to escape his home country with his family as a child, said that Mamdani represented a larger threat to Americans.

"What's coming here, me and my family escaped," he said. "For every New Yorker, for every American watching this, this is not a threat to the Jewish community. This is a threat to you and your way of life as Americans.

"Mamdani drew attention recently when he announced that he would not march in the Israel Day Parade, which is scheduled for May 31. Since 1964, every sitting mayor has attended the parade. This year, it comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents and anti-Israel protests outside Jewish institutions.

"He's not attending the Israel Parade, so we're going to bring the parade to his door," influencer Zach Sage Fox told Fox News Digital. Anila Ali, president of the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, joined the protest just days before she was set to make history. Ali is slated to lead the first Muslim group to march in New York City's annual Israel Day Parade, which has taken place for over 60 years.

Ali noted at the beginning of her speech that the rally coincided with the start of Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest holidays in Islam, which commemorates Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son as a demonstration of his faith in God.

"The Abrahamic prophets did not teach hate, and if Mayor Mamdani says he's a Muslim, then this hate on Jewish New Yorkers is un-Islamic, un-American and immoral," Ali declared. , Jews, Christians and all of us.

" Ali also said that the mayor was using his faith to push his ideology.and his impact on the future of the city, others brought up current situations in which they saw the mayor falling short.a building, but he won’t condemn Hezbollah flags and Hamas flags that are being paraded around the streets daily now in New York," Fox told Fox News Digital. Fox added that Mamdani represented a larger phenomenon in the U.S., in which many people"hate Jews, but they mask it under Zionism.

" The rally highlighted broader frustrations many of Mamdani's critics have expressed, with speakers repeatedly voicing their concerns about public safety, antisemitism and the future of New York City.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Culture Trends Zohran Mamdani New York City Anti Semitism Judaism Hamas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Mamdani Plans to Solve New York’s Most Pressing ProblemThe mayor is in for a fight on affordable housing. He told me about his plan of attack.

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani Announces a New Race in New York City—and Shares His Favorite Marathoning MomentWe interviewed the mayor of NYC about marathon training and what he enjoys most about running.

Read more »

Socialist Zohran Mamdani launches Elon Musk-style ‘COGE’ chaired by Soros-aligned DemNew York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani takes a page from Elon Musk's DOGE playbook by launching his own city Commission on Government Efficiency.

Read more »

Mamdani unveils new housing plan; prompts renewed focus on cities with similar leadershipNew York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveiled a new housing plan this week which is already receiving backlash across the nation.

Read more »