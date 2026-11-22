Dakota Johnson's signature tank top is, too.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsIf you've seen Lawrence wear a stark white, short-sleeve top over the last four years, chances are, it's from Leset.

That's not to say she only sources the seven-year-old brand for neutral tees: She also remains loyal to its), oversized button-downs, and pop-of-color cardigans. But if you had to pick just one piece this sale season, the once-$78, best-selling Margo Tee is one to scoop up.

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Since 2022, Lawrence has paired the 100-percent cotton piece, featuring a crewneck collar and a cropped hem, with everything from The Row jeans and rare Phoebe Philo bags to the La Ligne Colby Pants andThe brand blessed its fans and applied a 25-percent-off coupon to the entire catalog, meaning the Margo Tee isn't the only marked-down, celebrity-supported style.only boarded the Leset bandwagon in 2024, but her casually chic collection is beginning to rival Lawrence's. This summer, the actor beat the heat in the, its shortened silhouette and boxy neckline exuded '90s energy.

Fast forward a few months, and Johnson's exact shade is $66, down from $88. It's available in white, gray, and black, making it a layering must-have for winter—and a hot ticket-item top for summer..

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Not a single layer was visible beneath its oversized lapels, calf-hovering hem, and warm wool blend; she accessorized with black Celine boots and a redSadly, Johnson's cool-toned, chocolate brown color has since sold out, but the Bordeaux shade is available for a shocking $338—over $600 down from the original price. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsLeset is the perfect place to stock up on season-defying staples like T-shirts, coats, and trousers.

As soon as you add Lawrence's tee or Johnson's trench to your cart, prepare for prices to plummet. For more marked-down designs , keep scrolling and shopping.where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head . Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why.

When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.