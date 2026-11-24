For his return to Nvidia, Huang ditched his signature black leather in favor of navy cotton.

? Huang returned to the AI chip company less than two weeks after resigning in the wake of reports that he had. This puts a lot of pressure on an outfit.

It had to be confident but not too cocky; humble and sincere while still communicating “I’m back, baby! ” It turns out that none of Huang’s leather jackets were up to the task. In videos of his return, the first thing I noticed is that he wasn’t wearing leather at all. Let’s take a look.

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If you can get past how wild it is that Huang’s Nvidia employees are acting like he just returned from war , you’ll notice that his jacket appears to be cotton. Clearly, Huang thought that the working man’s fabric would look best as he held his hand to his heart and expressed his gratitude. Black leather would be too flashy for the occasion, but navy cotton? That has just the right amount of humility.

That’s a jacket that says, “I’m listening and learning. ” Huang’s “man of the people” jacket looks a lot like one he wore in June during a trip to Seoul. Perhaps he was hoping to show how down to earth he can be by shopping his own closet?from the trip give us a clearer image of the chest logo, which is, of course, Dior.

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In fact, this is not even a jacket at all — it’s described on the label’s website as a “. ” How much will a Dior zipped shirt cost a simple man who just wants to get back to work? $3,300 — a steal! I doubt Huang will be able to deny the siren song of his signature look for too long.

By next week, I imagine he’ll be back to his pre-scandal lifestyle: leather jackets, 14-hour workdays, and preaching the gospel of AI. Hopefully there will be fewer affairs this time around. Dax Shepard Is Still Talking About His MarriageNew York