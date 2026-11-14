'This is a big problem': Southwest Houston residents frustrated by recurring water outages

Residents in the Parkside subdivision in southwest Houston say they are relieved their water is back on, but worry the outages aren't over.

Residents in the Parkside subdivision in southwest Houston say they are relieved their water is back on, but worry the outages aren't over. The neighborhood has seen repeated water outages and inconsistent pressure over the past six months, residents say.

Melissa Focone-Ortiz, who works from home, said she has been among the most affected. She said she began filing 311 reports with the city after noticing a pattern.

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"On Monday, we had water out from about 4 p.m. until at least 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.," Focone-Ortiz said. She said she has filed at least eight 311 reports over the past six months, though she believes the actual number is higher.

"But I know there was more than that. I didn't start documenting them until I noticed, 'This is a big problem,'" Focone-Ortiz said.

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"I want to get the dishes done. I want to cook. I want to wash the veggies. No water.

So, I can not do anything," said Zurit Zou, who lives in the subdivision. According to 311 service request records, the case tied to Focone-Ortiz's report from Monday shows the request as routed, with a due date set for Saturday morning. Family says MSC Seascape cruise murder victim was 'best mom' and she loved her three children Records show at least 25 service requests have been filed for the subdivision as of this week.

Many are tied to a water main valve issue the city says it is working on. In a statement, Houston Public Works said all scheduled repairs are now complete.

"Water service interruptions can result from several factors, including infrastructure wear and tear, third-party damage, and weather conditions," the statement said. The department added that it understands the inconvenience the interruptions cause residents and remains committed to providing reliable water service. Focone-Ortiz said she hopes for faster solutions going forward, but worries that many of her neighbors have stopped reporting problems altogether.

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"When we say something about it, we feel nothing's being done about it, and we're not being heard. A lot of people aren't even putting these 311 requests in because they don't feel like it would make a difference," she said. Boil water notice lifted in Willis, city officials sayFamily says MSC Seascape cruise murder victim was 'best mom' and she loved her three children