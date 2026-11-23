A lightning, sound, motion, and shake trigger for an iPhone camera.

A new iPhone camera app, HyperCam Trigger, aims to make it easier for mobile photographers to nail the perfect action shot, group portrait, or lightning photo.

HyperCam Trigger uses various listening and detection methods to fire the iPhone’s camera at the right moment. For example, when photographing sports, children, or pets, the app can trip the shutter as soon as motion appears in the frame.

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Meanwhile, for group portraits, which typically rely on a self-timer, HyperCam can listen for someone in the frame to clap, triggering an immediate shot. Users can customize the sensitivity for the app and the delay between detection and shooting. The app’s original purpose, which remains a core focus, was to make it easier to photograph lightning. It can use sound for this as well, though thunder arrives well after the flash of lightning itself.

The app can also trigger a shot when it detects a sudden surge of light hitting the camera. HyperCam can also trigger the shutter under other conditions, including camera shake, such as when the iPhone moves or tilts, or complete stability, such as when it is mounted on a tripod.

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Additionally, it can capture timelapse photos when it detects changes in light or motion, or wait to fire until someone in the frame smiles. Lightning triggers are not a new concept in photography.

Photographers with DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have been using them for years, and new ones hit the market every so often, Lightning triggers rely on the same principle as HyperCam: it is simply impossible for a photographer to manually press the shutter fast enough to catch fleeting events like lightning. Photographers can certainly try and can improve their odds by firing off long, rapid bursts of frames.

However, assistance is required for consistent success. However, some features are locked behind a paywall, including subject filters, short event video recording with frame extraction, detection zones, longer pre-trigger buffers, longer bursts, RAW recording, HDR, and more. HyperCam Pro is available for $3.99 per month, $22.99 per year, or $44.99 for lifetime access. New iPhone and iPad App Lets Filmmakers Control Up to Four Canon and Sony Cameras At Once