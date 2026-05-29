This free summer library program comes with prizes for kids and families

SMART Summer starts May 30 at Dallas Public Library with free events, reading challenges and prizes including books, games and a Nintendo Switch.

Dallas Public Library’s annual reading and learning program, SMART Summer, starts Saturday, May 30. There are free events, activities and reading challenges designed to keep children and families engaged all summer long.

Participants of all ages are invited to free science, math, art, reading and technology programs at all Dallas Public Library locations through Saturday, August 8.

In addition, those participating are invited to track reading and learning activities throughout the summer for chances to win prizes, including books, board games and a Nintendo Switch.

“SMART Summer helps families turn learning into an adventure,” director of Dallas Public Library Manya Shorr said. “Whether kids are reading or exploring, they’re building confidence and discovering new interests in a fun and welcoming environment. ” The kickoff party is Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lochwood, Fretz Park, Martin Luther King, Jr., North Oak Cliff and Pleasant Grove branch libraries.

“The Friends of the Dallas Public Library is proud to support this citywide reading and learning initiative,” executive director of the Friends of the Dallas Public Library Denise McGovern said. “We know the residents of Dallas rely upon and love their libraries. SMART Summer is a shining example of how libraries serve and support the entire City of Dallas through engagement, community and access. ”





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