'I won’t be able to function in this environment, and the fear of that happening again was just too great.'

I get to spend my days writing all about the pop culture stories that your group chats are talking about. The show — which aired on AMC from 2007 to 2015 — tracks the personal and professional lives of advertising executives working on Madison Avenue in 1960s NYC.

The main stars werein Season 4, which aired in 2010. She played Joyce Ramsay, a photo editor at Life magazine, who introduces Elisabeth Moss's character, Peggy, to '60s counterculture and a Bohemian lifestyle outside of advertising. If you don't remember the character, that may not be all that surprising, given that she wasn't on the show for very long. Zosia has previously said that she quit.

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"The showrunner wasn’t always around, but when he was, the entire vibe of the set would change, as if a cold front had swept the soundstage. I never entirely understood why. He was definitely spirited and opinionated, but there’s way worse than that in Hollywood. I had always thought there was maybe something I was missing.

I was correct.

"She recalled rehearsals for a scene where her character had to remove photos from a manila envelope and place them on a table. "I walk in, I go to take the photos out of the envelope, and the showrunner calls 'Cut. ' Not the director of the episode, the showrunner," she wrote. "And we all look at each other like, 'Did somebody do something wrong?

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' We all thought the scene was going fine. "She went on to claim that the showrunner then slowly walked over to her and asked,"What the fuck are you doing? ""He grabs my hand that’s holding the manila envelope and he says, 'No! What the fuck are you doing with this!

That’s not how you take something out of an envelope! Do it again!

'" Zosia claimed, alleging that he repeatedly told her she was"doing it wrong. ""I don’t understand — when I cast you, you knew how to act," the showrunner allegedly said. "I’m honestly confused at how you can be so bad at this. " "Eventually, he gave up or got bored.

But this lasted for about a half hour. And nobody stopped it. Everyone just stared at their shoes while he screamed at me," she wrote. After the rehearsal finished, she said she immediately called her agents to quit the show.

As you may have noticed, Zosia didn't explicitly name the showrunner, though it was widely speculated that she was talking about Matthew Weiner, the creator ofZosia said that all the other actors on the show were"wonderful," but accused Weiner of creating a"horrible" and"terrible" vibe on set.

"That bro rules with fear," she said. "He would start every table read with this little speech… and he would talk about how he didn't want any of us to take our scripts home… And he would be like, 'If I see that, I’m going to find you, and I’m going to hunt you down. I’m going to kill you. Just kidding.

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Actually not.

' He would do this at every table read. And I was like, 'This not only isn’t funny, but it’s yucky. It’s fucking yucky, man.

'"Recalling the incident that caused her to quit the show, Zosia suggested that Weiner was"having a bad day and decided to set his sights on me. ""During a block rehearsal, just fucking went to town on me in front of the whole cast and crew," she claimed. "He just systematically dressed me down for like 45 minutes. And I was like, 'I want to kill myself.

'""My level of insecurity was so great that I knew that I wouldn’t be able ... I was like, ‘I will shut down,'" she said, recalling the decision to quit the show immediately afterward.

"I won’t be able to function in this environment, and the fear of that happening again was just too great. ", Zosia said:"I really wanted Matt Weiner to sue me because then he would be admitting to the fact that he knew I was writing about him. "On Reddit, fans of the show are pretty stunned by Zosia's claims.

"I hate when people who have some sort of authority over you feel the need to flex it over you through humiliation," one user