This exercise habit may slash dementia risk and help you live longer, study finds

A Harvard study of over 147,000 adults found that 90 to 119 minutes of weekly strength training was linked to a 13% lower risk of death from any cause.

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’Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health analyzed data from 147,374 adults and found that people who engaged in moderate amounts of resistance training had a lower risk of dying from several major causes, includingPeople who performed between 90 and 119 minutes of resistance training per week had a 13% lower risk of death from any cause compared to those who did no strength training.

Researchers found that the greatest benefit occurred when resistance training was combined with aerobic exercise. The study found no additional reduction in mortality risk beyond about 120 minutes of resistance training per week.

The research followed participants for up to 30 years and repeatedly tracked their exercise habits over time, giving researchers a more complete picture of long-term behavior.instructor and founder of The Resilience Revolution based in New Jersey, who was not involved in the study, said the findings support a growing body of research linking strength training to healthy aging.often focuses on living longer, but I believe the more important goal is maintaining the strength, mobility, independence, and vitality to fully participate in life as we age," Hunt told Fox News Digital. She added that strength training can help people remain independent, recover from illness or injury, travel more easily and stay active later in life.

While the findings suggest a connection between strength training and a lower risk of death, the study cannot prove that lifting weights was the reason participants lived longer. The study also relied on self-reported exercise habits and primarily included white, middle-aged and older health professionals, which may limit how broadly the findings apply to the general population.





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