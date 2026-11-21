This electric Porsche 912 has 250 miles of range, acceleration that kicks the original gas-powered Porsche's ass, and a split battery pack.

Inverted, a company that swaps electric powertrains into classic cars, created an electrified Porsche 912. The EV 912 has way more power than the original, plus solid range.

Inverted is a name that's been around for a while in the EV-swap world. It started out doing electric powertrain swaps for, which it still does. But it also has a bespoke program now, under which it will develop custom EV swaps for customers for any sort of car they want. In this specific case, Inverted stuffed some batteries and an electric motor into an old Porsche 912.

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Interestingly, this is the third powertrain that's been in this, the owner of this specific 912 had already swapped a more potent 911 engine into its rear end, but wanted something even better suited for daily driving. So they took their car to Inverted and the team got to work. The end result is a car that looks exactly like a normal Porsche 912, with all of its gorgeous old-school styling, but drives like a modern EV.

There's some clever engineering here, too. The 62 kWh battery pack is more than enough to propel the vintage Porsche's featherweight body a fair ways.

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However, that's a lot of weight to hang over the rear axle. Air-cooled Porsches were already prone to lift-off oversteer, so they don't need any more. So Inverted came up with an interesting solution: split the pack into two parts. On section is mounted out back where the engine used to be, and the other is under the hood.

It means the electric 912's weight balance is actually better than the original car's. Inverted claims that this EV 912 has around 250 miles of range, and it can DC fast charge at 75 kW. The latter might seem weak in the world of modern EVs, but it's perfectly fine in a classic like this. This is a daily driver, not a long-distance cruiser.

So 250 miles is more than enough for daily usage, and plugging it in overnight to charge will get the owner a fresh battery in the morning. The rear-mounted electric motor makes 300 horsepower, so it's much more potent than the original 912 four-cylinder engine which made around 90 horsepower. Inverted says it can hit 0-60 mph in four seconds, which kicks the ass of the stock vehicle. The original 912 took about 13 seconds.

This isn't just a powertrain swap, either. Its interior is completely redone and it's gorgeous. The gauges look like vintage Porsche gauges but they're modified for EV used.

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For example, the classic Porsche central tachometer was replaced with a power percentage gauge. The fuel gauge is now an analog battery charge gauge, too. It's just lovely. This is an awesome project and one that would make for an incredible daily driver.

It has modern Porsche levels of performance, with modern EV levels of range, in a stylish vintage package. Seems perfect. This Plug-In Hybrid SUV Towed A Boeing 747 On Only 2 Wheels. Yes, Really.

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