This Entrepreneur Thrives in North Dakota's Frigid Winters by Embracing Nordic Concepts

A 34-year-old entrepreneur living in Fargo, North Dakota, embraces the frigid winters by adopting two Nordic philosophies: 'there's no such thing as inappropriate weather' and prioritizing social connection s. O'Pheron, who moved to Fargo from Washington, Tennessee, Texas, and Ireland in 2021 with his wife, Carla, has found ways to thrive in the state's notoriously cold climate.

O'Pheron, a serial entrepreneur and burnout coach, and Carla, who works for a precious metals dealer, believe that shifting your mindset towards embracing the cold can transform your winter experience. He compares it to practicing how to enjoy a blizzard. For O'Pheron, this means venturing out despite the temperatures, which have ranged from -25 degrees to single digits, to experience Fargo's vibrant arts community, including attending the symphony, ballet, and opera. O'Pheron is a long-time advocate for cold plunges, the practice of submerging oneself in freezing water for a set period. He sees it as a way to regain a sense of autonomy and ownership over his exposure to the cold. He believes this practice builds resilience and changes his physical and mental response to it. O'Pheron explains that cold plunges train his body to warm up better and effectively exercise his internal heater, making him feel less cold during the winter. He balances these cold plunges with time spent in heated saunas, which he believes helps his body relate to the cold positively and builds his mood and spiritual resilience.Beyond individual practices, O'Pheron emphasizes the importance of social interaction as a key factor in combating winter blues. He believes that surrounding yourself with loved ones and engaging in activities with them, even if it's something as simple as joining a chess club or attending a movie, can significantly improve your winter experience.





