This Entrepreneur Lives by 2 Nordic Concepts to Thrive in North Dakota's Frigid Winters

O'Pheron, a 34-year-old entrepreneur living in Fargo, North Dakota, shares his two Nordic-inspired principles for embracing the cold. He emphasizes shifting your mindset, finding joy in winter activities, and prioritizing social connections.

A 34-year-old entrepreneur living in Fargo, North Dakota , embraces the frigid winters by adhering to two Nordic principles. Originally from Washington, Tennessee, Texas, and Ireland, O'Pheron moved to North Dakota with his wife, Carla, in 2021. Carla previously taught middle school in Alaska, near the Arctic Circle. O'Pheron, a serial entrepreneur and burnout coach, says the key to enjoying winter is shifting your mindset. He emphasizes taking ownership of your response to the weather.

'If you're just letting yourself be controlled by the weather, you're going to have a miserable time,' he explains. Instead, he encourages embracing the cold, finding beauty in each moment, and seeking joy, community, and connection through intentional experiences.O'Pheron actively participates in Fargo's vibrant arts community, attending symphony, ballet, and opera performances despite the harsh temperatures. He has practiced ice plunges for years, viewing them as a way to 'practice how to enjoy a blizzard.' He believes these plunges help him regain a sense of autonomy and ownership over his exposure to the cold, building resilience and altering his physical and mental response. He notes that cold plunges train his body to warm up more efficiently and 'exercise your body's internal heater,' reducing the perceived coldness of winter.To balance the cold plunges, O'Pheron spends time in heated saunas, training his body to have a positive relationship with the cold and enhancing his mood and spiritual resilience. O'Pheron emphasizes that prioritizing social interactions is crucial to combating winter blues. He suggests connecting with loved ones, joining clubs, attending events, or simply enjoying shared experiences to combat the isolation that winter can bring. 'You don't have to go out into a massive crowd in order to be around people — be with people you care about and who fill your bucket,' he advises





