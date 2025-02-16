This Entrepreneur Embraces the Cold: 3 Tips to Make Winter More Enjoyable

Facing frigid temperatures? This serial entrepreneur shares his secrets for not just surviving, but thriving in winter. He emphasizes mindset shifts, embracing the cold through practices like ice plunges, and prioritizing social connections to create a positive winter experience.

O'Pheron, 34, lived in various states and even Ireland before settling in Fargo, North Dakota with his wife, Carla, in 2021. He's a serial entrepreneur and burnout coach, while Carla works for a precious metals dealer. Despite Fargo's winters, where temperatures frequently dip below freezing, O'Pheron isn't fazed. 'We weren't scared of the cold,' he tells CNBC Make It.

Carla's previous experience teaching middle school in Alaska near the Arctic Circle prepared them well for the North Dakota climate. O'Pheron shares three strategies anyone can adopt to not only endure but also embrace the challenges of winter weather.\O'Pheron emphasizes the importance of shifting your mindset to take ownership of your response to the weather. 'If you're just letting yourself be controlled by the weather, you're going to have a miserable time,' he says. He advocates for embracing winter weather 'to appreciate it, find beauty in each moment' and 'find joy as well as community and connection.' For O'Pheron, this means venturing out despite the cold to engage with Fargo's vibrant arts community, attending symphony, ballet, and opera performances. \Longtime enthusiast of ice plunges, O'Pheron views this practice as 'practicing how to enjoy a blizzard.' Submerging himself in freezing water for a period of time, he believes, helps him 'regain that sense of autonomy and ownership of' exposure to the cold. This, he feels, builds his resilience and changes his physical and mental response to it. O'Pheron sees cold plunges as a way to train his body to warm up better and 'exercises your body's internal heater, so you actually don't feel as cold in the winter.' Another aspect of this 'sisu' philosophy is balancing physical and mental endurance with self-compassion. O'Pheron balances his cold plunges with time spent in heated saunas. He says this trains his body 'to relate to the cold positively' and builds his mood and 'spiritual resilience.' Finally, O'Pheron stresses the significance of prioritizing social interactions during winter to keep the blues at bay. 'You don't have to go out into a massive crowd in order to be around people — be with people you care about and who fill your bucket, whether that's going and joining a chess club or an eating club or going to silent reading parties or the movies.





