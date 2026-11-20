Raising Cane’s is opening a new, long-awaited location in the East Bay on Friday, marking the event with a celebration and free giveaways.

The fast-food chain's new East Bay location marks its third Bay Area opening in about two months. Raising Cane’s is opening a new, long-awaited location in the East Bay on Friday, marking the event with a celebration and free giveaways.

The new restaurant is located on North Main Street near Geary Road, in Walnut Creek and will be the first Cane's to open in that city. It’s the Louisiana-based chain’s third to open here within about two months. Both of the previous recent openings were in San Francisco: one inIn addition to its two sites in San Francisco, there are two in San Jose.

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The fast food company also has restaurants in the Bay Area cities of Morgan Hill, Hayward, Vacaville, Fairfield, and Colma. The chain is known to mark its grand openings with much fanfare and big giveaways, and its Walnut Creek debut will be no exception. Doors to the Bay Area's newest Cane's are scheduled to officially open at 9 a.m. on Friday. Raising Cane's is opening its first San Francisco location.

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KTVU's Tori Gaines reports how some people lined up last night, so they could be one of the first 20 people who get free chicken for a year.