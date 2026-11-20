Too many barriers stand between Colorado kids and the rushing freedom of sliding down 1,000 feet of snow in the Rocky Mountains, but one small non-profit organization has worked since 1968 to get kids on the slopes.

A racer prepares to go down the Buddy Werner League’s giant slalom course on Bear Trap at Beaver Creek Resort in Avon. Since 1968, the Buddy Werner League has helped Colorado kids in grades 2-8 learn to ski and race through a volunteer-run program that Vail Resorts helps access the mountain.

I’m about to share the best-kept secret in Colorado with you, so park your skepticism like it’s stuck in I-70 ski traffic and consider whether you’ll join me in making sure the next generation of skiers are Colorado-grown. Too many barriers stand between Colorado kids and the rushing freedom of sliding down 1,000 feet of snow in the Rocky Mountains, but one small non-profit organization has worked since 1968 to get kids on the slopes.

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The Buddy Werner League in Beaver Creek isn’t a one-time introduction to skiing; it is a season-long ski racing program deeply ingrained in the mountain community. I grew up racing and skiing in a Buddy Werner League in Mesa County, one of three programs in the state where parents and volunteers teach children not only the love of skiing but also about character, teamwork and sportsmanship.

The leagues are named for the legendary racer Buddy Werner from Steamboat Springs, who was killed by an avalanche in 1964 while working on a ski film. His legacy lives on in these ski programs that often teach “Werner Wisdoms” that contain life lessons about how Bud Werner lived his life on and off the slopes.

At Powderhorn, I learned the kind of grit and independence you can only learn as a second grader on a 20-degree powder day, struggling to get boots on in an icy parking lot. Skiing is where I learned that the misery of the first chair is worth the unbridled joy of first tracks. It’s where I learned to take calculated risks to reap the rewards of bravery.

It’s where I learned that while we competed fiercely on the giant slalom course, on most days my teammates were my partners in adventure and not my opponents. When my children got to be skiing age, I wondered whether I would have the financial means and the access to pass along this part of my heritage. A 2022 Wall Street Journal article detailed the “U.S. Alpine Ski Racing’s $500,000-per-kid problem.

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” Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin launched her own $100,000 initiative to help 200 kids access the sport she loves, writing on Instagram after becoming the most decorated downhill skier of all time: “I love this community, but can’t help but wonder how much more potential there is for it to be stronger if we could help Share Winter with everyone, rather than just those of us who have the means, the access or the background and bloodlines to support it. ”Buddy Werner may not be creating the next Olympians, but it is producing the next generation of passionate athletes, people who will love the sport well into their 70s and even 80s.

Buddy Werner League Beaver Creek puts kids in grades 2 to 8 onto teams based on ability. The volunteer coaches spend at least 10 days on the mountain with the students, working on general skiing skills and downhill racing. And while skiing is by far my family’s most expensive hobby, we are a long, long, long way from dropping $500,000 on our little recreational downhill racers.

Here’s how Buddy Werner allows kids like mine to have access to the mountains. We wake up at 5 a.m., put our kids, who are half asleep but never actually able to go back to sleep, into the pre-packed car and drive 112 miles from Denver to Beaver Creek.

My kids hit the slopes with their Buddy Werner team at about 8:30 a.m., and I pick them back up at around 2 p.m. . They race, they explore, they learn tricks and do a few drills. Mostly, though, they just have the time of their lives with friends new and old.

Yes, other parents look at me like I’m crazy when I tell them we do this without owning a place in the mountains. We drive home the same night most weekends, hitting traffic at the tunnel that makes the 2-hour trip home take closer to 3 or 4 hours depending on weather and the snow conditions. Maybe I’m crazy, but how could I not pass along one of my favorite parts of childhood to my own children?

The program is wildly popular, which is why I’ve never written about Buddy Werner before. Enrollment would open and close quickly, filling up with students ready to rip. But lately, Buddy Werner’s 250 slots for students in 2nd to 8th grade have not been filling up. Laura Merlihan, the program coordinator, speculates it could be a combination of poor snow conditions and declining student populations across the state.

I am shocked because Buddy Werner is by far my favorite thing about living in Colorado. It’s just an extraordinary amount of fun: giggles on the lifts when a game of telephone goes awry, celebrating landed tricks in the terrain park, taking a powder bath after wiping out in the trees, hot chocolate in the lodge to warm up, attacking moguls after lunch and venturing into the most expert terrain on the mountain.

For 10 to 13 days on the mountain with a qualified volunteer coach this year, including three race days, parents pay $625 . Kids are put into groups based on their ability and spend the day exploring the mountain, working on skills and having fun. That is about the cost of two days of lessons at a Vail resort. Buddy Werner also offers scholarships to families in need.

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Parents must volunteer 6 hours a season doing things like helping kids at lunch or even getting on skis to help set up and take down the racecourse. Kids who graduate from the program in 8th grade can return their freshman year as junior coaches, helping a team traverse the mountain and learning how to teach skiing. Buddy Werner also has a competitive college scholarship program for junior coaches.

We have purchased Epic Local passes for our kids for the season, which for $465 gives them 10 days at Beaver Creek, and we combine it with Vail Resort’s extremely generous Epic School Kids pass to get an extra 4 days for free on the mountain . Merlihan, who coached when her own children were in the program, said that they will allow parents to register this year until Dec. 1.

New skiers need to be at Beaver Creek on Dec. 5 for tryouts to make sure they can ski at a level 5. Buddy Werner League Beaver Creek puts kids in grades 2 to 8 onto teams based on ability. The volunteer coaches spend at least 10 days on the mountain with the students, working on general skiing skills and downhill racing.

Buddy Werner’s Board President Bill Davis said he estimates it takes about 20 days on the mountain for a new skier to get to a level 5 where their skis stay parallel throughout a turn, and they are no longer exclusively keeping their tips together to control their speed. That can feel like an intimidating level to get your student to, especially for parents who don’t ski.

My husband and I taught our kids to ski at Loveland, Granby and Copper Mountain, purchasing discounted packs of tickets rather than season passes. Loveland has a particularly good deal on lessons for kids. But there are also other cheap ways to get your kids on the slopes.

Epic School Kids comes with a free lesson and rental for true beginner skiers, and Denver Parks and Recreation offers several cheap programs to take kids up to Winter Park for the day — Denver’s city-owned ski resort. The other option, of course, is to teach your kids to ski at Echo Mountain or any of Colorado’s other more affordable gems like Monarch Mountain or Ski Cooper. Look into the Colorado Ski Country USA Ski Passport for grades K-6.

And finally, we only stay in the mountains on weekends when there are Buddy Werner events back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. None of this would be possible without the generosity of Vail Resorts — the company’s donations through the Epic Promise program are the backbone of Buddy Werner.

The league gets space for its equipment and other on-the-mountain operations, and closed access to the steep terrain of Bear Trap on race days, donated lift tickets for coaches and volunteers and countless other donations to the program, which directly competes with similar Vail Resorts programs for kids. Sometimes the urge in Colorado is to gatekeep programs like Buddy Werner, but now that capacity is available for the program, I want to trumpet it far and wide to make sure every student in this state has a chance to experience the thrill of racing and the camaraderie of a team skiing together all season long on world-class terrain.

In Colorado, ski resorts use our public lands, and making sure that the public retains access to these mountain slopes is important. Buddy Werner, with the help of Vail Resorts, is doing its very best to break down barriers and keep Colorado kids on the slopes.