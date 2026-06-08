This Cult-Favorite Lighting Design Studio Is Now Making Its Own Homewares

In Common With introduces its latest collection, Lido, which includes a collection of glassware—signaling an exciting foray into homewares for the sought-after lighting design studio.

co-founder Felicia Hung founded their design studio firmly in the home-cooked category, but with the caveat of scaling up production far more than you typically see with old-world craft.

They also anchored the company around collaboration, using each collection as an opportunity to work with specialized ateliers around the world, such as ceramicists, glassblowers, and metalsmiths. A couple of years ago, Ozemba and Hung also opened a concept store, Quarters, in a 19th-century Tribeca loft as a way of seeing how their catalog sat in dialogue with other objects.

The space is styled like a residence, and nearly everything—vintage furniture, independent works by fellow artists, In Common With collections—can be shopped. And though their design studio is known for its focus on lighting, In Common With’s latest release signals an exciting expansion into making their own homewares. Ozemba and Hung founded In Common With in 2018, but initially met on their very first day of art school, where they both studied furniture design.

“We naturally gravitated towards one another and knew we’d end up doing something together at some point,” Ozemba says. After graduating, Hung worked in manufacturing and design at several lighting and furniture studios, while Ozemba went into interior design. When the duo was ready to launch a business, they pivoted toward lighting, but with the intention of eventually expanding.

“We’ve always thought of ourselves as a design studio rather than exclusively a lighting company,” Ozemba explains, “but lighting just happened to be our first category because of the scalable manufacturing model that we made. ”In the studio’s early days, they were producing lighting fixtures targeted toward hospitality clients like restaurants and hotels because there was a market gap for a well-made, well-priced product.

“We came up with this unique manufacturing system that allowed us to scale the company really quickly and have a large assortment of products without heavily investing into stock,” Ozemba says. The team assembled components to order and created a modular design language that could mix and match across the catalog, allowing clients to comprehensively customize things like sconces, pendants, and floor lamps. The Quarters store features vintage furniture, independent works by fellow artists, and In Common With collections.

Over the last handful of years, the two have steadily developed infrastructure and manufacturing relationships with the intention of expanding their offerings beyond lighting.

“Quarters sort of allowed us to represent what that world might look like by exploring how different object types interact with the space,” Ozemba says. They source the vintage furniture overseas , restoring everything before it goes on the floor. They also carry objects by other artists in their circle, both as independent works and as collaborative pieces.

“We always have one-of-a-kind pieces from Shane Gabier, who’s a good friend of ours and who we’ve been working on collaborations with since we started Quarters,” Ozemba says, pointing to the tiles at Quarters that are all personally hand-glazed by Gabier. Photo: In Common With. The Lido collection examines one of the most iconic crafts still in existence: Murano glassmaking.

“It was never about if we were going to make something in Murano, but about when, what, and how,” Hung says, adding that she and Ozemba have always had a fascination with glass. Laguna~B was founded in 1994 by Marie Brandolini and is well-known for its reinterpretation ofglasses.

“Their whole philosophy for the business is how do we take a 700-year-old tradition and make contemporary objects for the table,” Ozemba says, “and we’re like, what about lights, too? And that’s where this whole collaboration began. ”The Lido lighting was crafted using two Murano techniques:.

“Both of these techniques highlight and celebrate spontaneity and variation through the repetition of production, bringing out the small changes that happen each time the process is used,” Hung says.is made using leftover glass to create drinking vessels in a kaleidoscope of colors, whileinvolves layering and stretching colored glass into canes to produce patterns. “There are thousands of colors andpatterns we could pick from, so we spent time finding a palette that felt unique to In Common With,” Hung explains.

After countless rounds of testing and tweaks, they landed on combinations that resonated.

“The joy of the collection comes from the variation and difference in each piece, even with the meticulous adjustments we made along the way. ”Each shade and diffuser in Lido is made in Murano by master glassmakers, then brought to In Common With’s Brooklyn studio to be finished and assembled.

In addition to the lighting, the collection also includes an exquisite assortment of drinking glasses.

“With this launch, we wanted to create glasses to celebrate Laguna~B’s typical work, to have something at a more attainable price point, and to hint at what’s to come for us,” Hung says. In Common With won’t become a lifestyle brand overnight, Ozemba says, but they’ll be applying similar principles they’ve brought to lighting—material exploration, modular thinking, craftsmanship—to a much broader range of products, including furniture, glassware, and more.

“This was always part of our vision,” Hung chimes in, “to expand outside of lighting and create a full world of our objects that people can be immersed in, or pull from to make a world of their own. ”





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