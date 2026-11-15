This county official is using his office to solicit gifts for political supporters

San Diego County Assessor Jordan Marks is the only county official since 2022 to disclose that he’s approached corporations and wealthy individuals to make donations to his preferred charities.

Trinity AudioOver the past decade, San Diego County officials have stopped taking advantage of a little-known perk allowing them to route money to their favored charities from wealthy individuals, corporations and other groups.

Marks has been using his position to solicit charitable donations to nonprofits controlled by political supporters and a top staffer, according to disclosures filed with the county. The practice – known as behested payments – is perfectly legal, provided donations totaling $5,000 or more are disclosed. But behested payments have long faced scrutiny from ethics and good government watchdogs who argue they’re a legalized form of influence peddling.

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Marks is the only county official to disclose behested payments since 2022, when former Democratic supervisor Nathan Fletcher disclosed a series of charitable donations made on his behalf. In 2024, Marks also disclosed a $1 million behested payment,The money came from a national real estate agents relief fund and was routed to another Realtors group. The groups said the money was destined for victims of the January 2024 floods.

Marks, a Republican, has served as county assessor since getting elected in 2022. His office decides the value of residential, commercial and industrial land, as well as other assets like boats and aircraft. Three of the donations disclosed by Marks went to his political backers in Cal Fire Local 2881, whose members staff county firefighting facilities.

Of those, one donation worth $5,000 came from a battery storage company that has been fined for what federal regulators said was manipulation of California’s energy market. Another donation from the family trust of a local construction magnate went to a nonprofit overseen by Marks’ special assistant in the Assessor’s Office, disclosures show. In an interview, Marks said his behested payments reflect the charitable need in the community.

He further stressed he has no role in negotiating any county agreements with Cal Fire.

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“I don’t look for ways to enhance my name, enhance my support or enhance my personal gain,” Marks said. “This is about supporting the community from those that know me or don’t. ”Elected officials across the San Diego region have faced scrutiny for how they’ve solicited donations for their pet causes.worth of donations for a charity expressly established to support his mayorship, much of it from private interests with business before the city.for failing to disclose charitable donations he solicited.

“I don’t have any of that, and that’s how I sleep well at night,” Marks said. Davina Hurt, a government ethics expert at Santa Clara University, said Marks’ solicitation of gifts still warrants scrutiny. Regular citizens don’t have similar access to Marks as his political supporters and staff, raising questions about preferential treatment, Hurt said.

“Once you become a public official, you have to be very careful about how you use your voice, and ensure that there is fair treatment, equal treatment and that the benefits are with the community,” Hurt said. Marks’ responsibility in assessing property value makes avoiding preferential treatment even more important, she added.

“Because it’s a county assessor’s office, they’re dealing with property owners, who should never have to wonder whether some charitable giving affects their treatment by the assessor’s office,” she said. Labor unions have been the most frequent beneficiaries of Marks’ efforts to solicit gifts in the last two years. In one instance, those gifts have been followed by a contribution to a political committee Marks controls.

Last year, Marks disclosed he had solicited money from Terra-Gen, one of the largest battery storage companies in the United States. After Marks’ overtures, the company made a $5,000 donation to theThe nonprofit provides financial support to the families of fallen firefighters. If they catch fire, battery storage facilities can emit dangerous gases that pose acute safety risks to firefighters.

Such fires are also notoriously difficult to put out.in 2023, which was put out by the facility’s fire suppression system, though it did result in a brief evacuation of surrounding homes and businesses. The site saw another small fire earlier this year, according to media reports. In light of safety concerns surrounding battery facilities, Marks said he learned Terra-Gen liked to make charitable donations to firefighter groups, and approached the company through an intermediary.

“If it’s a donation in good faith and above board, we’re not going to turn them away,” Clark said. Terra-Gen’s support for firefighters comes as the company has repeatedly run afoul of regulators in recent years. In April, the company paid a $5.6 million federal fine for allegedly claiming certain battery facilities were taken offline during days when California energy regulators ordered users to purchase higher-priced power. The alleged scheme amounted to manipulation of the state’s energy market, regulators said.

The company paid another fine in 2021 over allegedly submitting false or misleading data to state regulators about its wind farm in Kern County.

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“Terra-Gen has a strong community investment program that supports organizations that serve the communities where we operate, and first responders are a longstanding focus,” said Terra-Gen spokesperson Paty Mitchell. Other gifts to firefighters disclosed by Marks include nearly $11,000 worth of museum tickets. Disclosures say 150 tickets for the USS Midway Museum went to Cal Fire Local 2881 in October 2025. Another 250 tickets to the Navy SEAL Museum went to the benevolent fund.

All three gifts preceded a $5,000 donation the firefighters union made this March to a political fundraising committee Marks controls, according to campaign finance records. The AFL-CIO of San Diego and Imperial counties has also received money facilitated by Marks. Last year, Marks disclosed a $5,000 donation to the union made at his behest from GAFCON PM-CM, a prominent labor relations consulting firm. It’s uncommon, though legal, for labor unions to be on the receiving end of behested payments.

For example, Fletcher disclosed five donations he solicited for the San Diego Food Bank months before he resigned in 2023. Two of those five donations came from labor unions.

However, any tax-exempt entity can receive a behested payment, said Shery Yang, a spokesperson for California’s Fair Political Practices Commission. Other gifts made at Marks’ behest have come from the business community. In June, Marks reported that he was involved in soliciting a $6,000 donation from the family trust of Mike Furby, an East County businessman and president of Marathon Construction Company. The money went to the nonprofit Pine Valley Fire Safe Council.

Furby has donated more than $3,000 to Marks’ political campaigns since 2022, and J.R. Gascon, Marks’ special assistant, sits on the fire council’s board, records show. Fire safe councils, common throughout California, help local communities guard against wildfires. Marks’ disclosures say the trust had donated land for “environmental conservation, open space preservation and fire safety education.

”Marks argued that despite the donation benefiting his staffer’s group, it avoids a conflict of interest because the nonprofit’s board formally voted on accepting it.

“It went through its own public vetting process,” Marks said. “That group is appointed by the community, voted on by the community and supported by the community. ” “The Pine Valley Fire Safe Council is a nonprofit that is managed by volunteers,” Gascon said, adding the money went toward a program to remove dead and hazardous trees.

“No person receives a salary or stipend,” he said. “Therefore, we do not believe there is a conflict of interest. Other donations disclosed by Marks include nearly $15,000 from the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation. The money paid for weddings conducted in Marks’ office, which he oversees in his dual role as county recorder and clerk, disclosures show.