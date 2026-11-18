Rok Trucks plans to make the Toyota Hilux Champ street legal for the U.S. and promises a base price of $24,950.

Doing so will require meeting federal motor vehicle and EPA regulations. Here’s a new and unexpected sentence: A Thai company wants to import small Japanese pickup trucks to the United States.

It seems like the cheap-truck trend—see—caught the attention of some folks already dealing in little Toyotas, and now Rok Trucks has the U.S. market in its sights. The base vehicle is a Toyota Hilux Champ. It does not fall under Japan’s kei minicar classification; the Hilux Champ is bigger, and it’s powered by four-cylinder gas and diesel engines. This is a smaller truck than Toyota’s Hilux, a favorite of insurgents and NGOs alike.

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It wasn’t designed for and is not legal on American streets—at least not yet. Rok Trucks, a Thai upfitter that already deals in Hilux Champs, claims it will bring the little pickups here with the necessary changes to make them street legal. It already has approval in the United Kingdom, and the company says deliveries will begin there and in Ireland in early 2027. Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are also on the to-do list.

The timing is more than a bit curious. Just last week, Toyota announced that it will assemble Daihatsu Hijet Jumbo kei trucks in Indiana and market them as the Scion by Toyota KEI-01. That baby pickup will be sold for fleet use only, at least at first, and it will be classified as a low-speed vehicle, keeping it to a top speed of 25 mph and to roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less.

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Rok Trucks says it isn’t going the LSV route and will instead sell a highway-ready pickup here. Pricing is projected to start at $24,950, just under that $25K psychological barrier, inclusive of destination fees. The pickup version of the truck is available with three bed lengths, each named by its approximate measurement in millimeters—the BRT-1800 has a six-foot-two-inch bed; the BRT-2300’s bed measures seven feet, seven inches; and the BRT-2600’s bed is a healthy eight feet, eight inches.

All beds are tray-style, with drop-down sides and a floor free from wheel well cutouts. The trucks have a 2200-pound payload rating. Frills are few but include standard air conditioning and power windows. A five-speed manual will be standard on the Base Rok, as will rear-wheel drive, with an automatic and four-wheel drive available.

Necessary safety systems, such as airbags, automated emergency braking, and a rearview camera, are included as well. Paint colors appear limited to white, metallic silver, and metallic gray, while an optional wrap removes that constraint. We’ll guess that only gas engines will be offered in the States.

The company is taking reservations already, with $50 reserving a spot in line for a Classic Edition truck; for $999, buyers get one of 500 Founders Edition trucks, which puts them at the front of the production queue and includes several exclusive perks, such as priority support and a free color wrap for the truck’s cab. All reservations are refundable until you sign a purchase agreement.that it’s opening reservations now, before the truck has received regulatory approval, to gauge which of its many versions to bring to each market first.

Theshows 10 different upfits possible on top of the Base Rok. Some are pretty niche, like the Pet Rok, which is outfitted as a mobile dog spa. There are also box-van-like delivery trucks, a camper, the Rok Tipper with a dump bed, and the Baby G-Rok, which, as its name suggests, looks like a cross between a Mercedes G-wagen and a Casio G-Shock watch.

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The company also told The Autopian that Hilux Champs imported to the U.S. will wear Rok badging instead of Toyota branding. Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, because many questions remain. It is neither cheap nor easy to make a vehicle that wasn’t originally designed for the U.S. market meet FMVSS and EPA regulations.

Things like lighting locations and colors would likely have to be adjusted for conformity, and modifications to the vehicle structure may be required to pass crash tests. Also, crash testing is expensive. Rok Trucks acknowledges that its product will be subject to the Chicken Tax, an old-school tariff of 25 percent that applies to imported vehicles, if the trucks are produced elsewhere.

And that seems like a given, since Rok doesn’t build the base vehicle itself; the Hilux Champ is built in Thailand and Rok then upfits it. Rok Trucks promises more info next year. It’s an intriguing idea, but we’ll see if it can get past the financial and regulatory headwinds necessary to bring the little pickup here at its modest price.intern, he has kept a spreadsheet listing all the vehicles he’s driven and tested. David really likes spreadsheets.

He can parallel-park a school bus and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. After taking a break from journalism to work on autonomous vehicles, he’s back writing for this and other automotive publications. When David’s not searching for the perfect used car, you can find him sampling the latest in gimmicky, limited-edition foodstuffs.